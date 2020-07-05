Schools making contingency plans, grappling with state guidance

“Superintendents have been asking the Department of Education to provide us whatever guidance they were imposing for the fall so we can plan accordingly,” Knost said. “I believe it really came down to them either announcing they were bringing schools back or ordering us closed.”

Lewis Central and Council Bluffs Community School Districts are both still ironing out the details of their own plans.

Council Bluffs Community Schools staff and families will have an opportunity to weigh in on the district’s plans, said Superintendent Vickie Murillo in a prepared statement.

“At this time, we are currently finalizing and preparing the plans for further input from staff and parents,” she said. “I want to assure our families and staff members that we will implement reasonable safety measures that exceed the Iowa Department of Education guidelines.”

While districts’ plans were due Wednesday, some did not yet have the specifics finalized.

For Mason City, the plan is set to be unveiled to the community and staff on its district school board meeting on July 20. Other districts in the area have the plans close to finished, but are waiting to share with communities.

Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Tim Johnson of the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil, and Gunnar Davis of the Mason City Globe Gazette contributed to this report.

