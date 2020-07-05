Schools making contingency plans, grappling with state guidance

DES MOINES — School districts across Iowa are developing multiple plans for how to educate students this fall, plans that must account for a range of possibilities due to the unknowable future of the coronavirus pandemic.
Districts last week filed “Return to Learn” plans with the state education department, which provided some guidance. The state asked districts to design education plans for three scenarios:
- A normal school year with all students attending in person.
- An online-only school year.
- A hybrid version, with a combination of in-person attendance and online learning from home.
Districts’ plans were due Wednesday.
“It’s really meant to be thinking through what’s this going to look like in the fall, even though none of us really knows,” said Amy Williamson, the Iowa Department of Education’s bureau chief for school improvement.
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Iowa are rising after decreasing for roughly the previous two months.
But it is impossible to predict how severe the spread of the virus will be in late August, when students normally return to school.
So school districts are planning for several contingencies. The state has no required date by which districts must determine a plan. Those decisions will be made at the district level.
“The virus isn’t giving us a date we can work with,” Williamson said. “That is difficult, and I think it’s hard for administrators.”
Guidance panned
The state issued public health guidance, but it was met with widespread condemnation. Among items that upset educators, the advice provided jointly by the state education and public health departments did not require or even recommend the use of face masks or shields for students or staff.
Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, which represents roughly 40,000 public education workers, called the state guidance “irresponsible,” “ambiguous” and “contradictory.”
“We were frustrated and angry on behalf of the students and staff who are affected,” Beranek said during an online news conference last week. “Our school districts are looking for clear guidance based on science and health. That should not be hard.”
During the news conference, Dr. Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease physician from Fort Dodge and a 2018 Democratic candidate for the Iowa House, warned while children are less likely to contract the virus or display severe symptoms, the virus still is prevalent in Iowa and classrooms are ideal incubators.
“Kids are not immune. Iowa’s not immune. So it’s important we take the right precautions right now,” Srinivas said. She recommended the use of face masks or shields and proper social distancing in all school buildings.
A day after releasing its guidance, the education department issued a statement that “acknowledges that the reopening guidance … needs further clarification,” which it pledged to release “in the near future.”
But the department gave no indication it plans to change its tune on requiring face coverings.
“We recognize that face masks can be an important tool to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The Department of Education and the Iowa Department of Public Health do not recommend that districts and nonpublic schools require masks for all students and staff because of the considerable implications for such a policy,” the statement said. “However, schools may decide to require masks based on their individual situations and data.”
Across Iowa
Des Moines Public Schools, the state’s largest district with 33,000 students, will reduce the number of days students attend in-person classes and offer a 100% virtual learning program for students who cannot or do not want to return to the classroom, according to a report in the Des Moines Register.
Students who attend in-person classes will be required to wear face coverings, and class sizes will be reduced to offer safe distancing between students and teachers, district representatives said.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade who enroll in the hybrid program will attend in-person classes two days a week and engage in virtual learning the other three days. High school students will attend in-person classes one day a week.Iowa City Community School District’s plan includes socially distanced classroom configurations, plexiglass guards in high-density areas of the building and required face masks or shields, with medical exemptions.The Storm Lake School District has 2,600 students and 400 instructors and, with that many people together, Superintendent Stacey Cole said, it is a certainty students will test positive for the virus in the year ahead.
The Storm Lake plan includes four scenarios —- all in-school instruction, all online learning, and two hybrid models, where students would be in classrooms for five of 10 days in a two-week period (50% capacity) or one day per week (20%), with the rest of time taking online learning. Cole said lessening the time in buildings after an outbreak is out of simple necessity — there aren’t extra teachers to instruct half-full rooms, plus not enough extra rooms in the first place to space out students to the recommended social distancing of six feet between people.
The Sioux City School District plans include all in-school course delivery, all online and a combo hybrid.
Under a 50 percent hybrid model, students with last names beginning from A-M would attend on Mondays and Thursdays, while those from N-Z would go on Tuesday and Fridays. Wednesdays would be professional development for the teachers.
The plan in Sioux City expects parents to take their child’s temperature before sending them to school. Once in school, cleaning items will be present, and students will clean their desk areas before and after classes. The more than 15,000 Sioux City public school pupils will be asked, although not required, to wear face coverings.
In Council Bluffs, officials from the two public school districts – Council Bluffs Community and Lewis Central — shied away from commenting about specific pieces of the state education department’s guidelines, but made some general comments about their COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Eric Knost, superintendent of Lewis Central Community School District, said he thought the state’s guidelines were more realistic than earlier guidelines released by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I really can’t speak for or to our State Department of Education’s guidance, but I believe they understand that CDC-like guidelines are practically impossible to follow for pre-K-12 schools,” Knost said. “The initial bus/transportation restrictions alone that were put out by the CDC and for our summer sports would be impossible during the year for a district like ours and most others throughout the state.”
Regarding transportation on school buses, the CDC’s Considerations for Schools, updated May 19, stated, “Create distance between children on school buses (seat children one child per row, skip rows) when possible.”
“Superintendents have been asking the Department of Education to provide us whatever guidance they were imposing for the fall so we can plan accordingly,” Knost said. “I believe it really came down to them either announcing they were bringing schools back or ordering us closed.”
Lewis Central and Council Bluffs Community School Districts are both still ironing out the details of their own plans.
Council Bluffs Community Schools staff and families will have an opportunity to weigh in on the district’s plans, said Superintendent Vickie Murillo in a prepared statement.
“At this time, we are currently finalizing and preparing the plans for further input from staff and parents,” she said. “I want to assure our families and staff members that we will implement reasonable safety measures that exceed the Iowa Department of Education guidelines.”
While districts’ plans were due Wednesday, some did not yet have the specifics finalized.
For Mason City, the plan is set to be unveiled to the community and staff on its district school board meeting on July 20. Other districts in the area have the plans close to finished, but are waiting to share with communities.
Bret Hayworth of the Sioux City Journal, Tim Johnson of the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil, and Gunnar Davis of the Mason City Globe Gazette contributed to this report.
