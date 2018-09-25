WATERLOO -- This month students in the Waterloo Community Schools will bite into locally grown apples thanks to the Great Apple Crunch event.
On Thursday at precisely 2 p.m., Highland Elementary students will take a bite at the same time out of apples purchased from Timeless Prairie Orchard in Winthrop.
Six other Waterloo schools will also receive locally grown apples as part of the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program.
The Great Apple Crunch is a partnership between Waterloo schools, UNI Local Food Program, FoodCorps with Black Hawk County Iowa State Extension & Outreach and Black Hawk County Public Health.
Timeless Prairie Orchard is a 10-acre high orchard with many apple varieties. This family-owned orchard has been awarded the Iowa State Fair “Premier Exhibitor” Award and numerous blue ribbons. Farmers Dave and Susie Differding opened the orchard in 2003.
