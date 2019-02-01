NEW HARTFORD — Registration will begin for Dike-New Hartford early childhood classes on Feb. 15.
Preschool and pre-K attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis.
To register, stop in the Dike or New Hartford elementary offices to get a packet.
For Dike classes, call (319) 989-2487 and ask for Suzanne (Perez) Mohlis, or email suzanne.mohlis@dnhcsd.org. For New Hartford classes, call (319) 983-2206 and ask for Sabrina Mai, or email sabrina.mai@dnhcsd.org
All classes will be offered in both the Dike and New Hartford locations.
Preschool students must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 15, and pre-K students must be 5 on or before Sept. 15.
Kindergarten registration forms also need to be completed in order to send out kindergarten round-up dates and times.
