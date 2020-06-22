School open enrollment applications available starting July 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- Open enrollment applications will be available on July 1 for parents, guardians or legal custodians residing in an Iowa district who wish to apply into another Iowa school district for the 2021-2022 school year.

The deadline for filing an application for the 2021-2022 school year is March 1, 2021, with the exception of kindergarten students and good cause exceptions, for which the deadline is Sept. 1, 2021.

Parents and guardians need to be aware of possible loss of athletic eligibility for open enrollment students. Transportation to and from the new district is the responsibility of the parent, however assistance will be provided to students who qualify.

Waterloo Community School District approvals are limited by the district's diversity plan guidelines. Applications will be available in the School and Community Relations office at the Education Service Center (ESC), 1516 Washington Street and July 1.

