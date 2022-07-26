School meals to return to pre-pandemic procedures

CEDAR FALLS — Families may be paying for school lunch again this year after a rule put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture began reimbursing public schools and child care centers for all meals. The free meals, given out regardless of a families’ income, were then extended for the 2021-22 school year.

Now, families who don’t qualify for free or reduced-price meals under the pre-pandemic guidelines will resume paying for breakfasts and lunches during the 2022-23 school year.

Families who meet a certain income level can still apply for free or reduced-price meals. And schools in low-income areas will continue to serve meals at no cost to every student, as they did before COVID-19.

Waterloo Community Schools’ students, as a result, will still be receiving free breakfasts and lunches.

At the height of the pandemic, student meal numbers in the district were about the same as before it started, according to Heather Bathen, manager of the food and nutrition program for Waterloo Schools. But for Cedar Falls Community Schools, which didn’t provide free meals to all students before COVID-19, the number of meals served went up.

“Breakfast meals had tripled numbers and lunch doubled our numbers,” said Allison Ketter, Cedar Falls Schools’ food service supervisor. “Kids ate breakfast that would never eat (school) breakfast before and now that it’s going back, the ones that pay for lunch probably won’t purchase breakfast.”

Before the COVID-19 waiver, Ketter said 23% of students qualified for free and reduced-price meals. In 2021, the total rose to 25%.

The district lists the annual income guidelines for free and reduced-price meals on its website. A two-person household must make $33,874 or less a year. A three-person household must make at most $42,606 and a four-person household must make at most $51,338.

Nationally, the change is raising fears about the effects in the upcoming school year for families already struggling with rising food and fuel costs.

For those already strained by inflation and the end of other federal help like expanded child tax credits, advocates say cuts to the aid could mean turning more frequently to food banks.

“Families across the country are facing a very difficult reality of having to chose between feeding their kids or filling up their gas tank or purchasing medicine,” said Vince Hall, chief government relations officer for Feeding America, a nonprofit network of foodbanks.

Since the waiver went into place, the USDA has seen the number of participating students soar.

In the 2021-22 school year, about 30 million kids a day were receiving free meals, compared to 20 million before the pandemic, according to Cindy Long, administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

For summer meal distribution, in fiscal year 2020, 1.3 billion meals and snacks were given out across the country at a cost of $4.1 billion – which is eight times more than the previous year.

A similar summer school meal waiver was set to expire June 30, but was extended until Sept. 30 by Congress at a cost of $943 million, according to Politico. To continue the free-meals-for-all waiver during the school year, it would have cost $11 billion.

Waterloo Community Schools – which serves the entire Cedar Valley – extended its Grab and Go meals program due to an extension from the state of Iowa. Meals are available 7 a.m. to noon on July 28, August 4 and 11. Families can go to Door 18 in the back of West High School or to the athletics door at East High School.

Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, said the continuation of the summer program will provide flexibility and increase reimbursement rates. It will also help with the food bank’s supply chain issues and better keep kids from hunger in rural areas, where summer feeding programs aren’t normally as widespread.

With the school meals waiver slowly peeling back, food bank officials said their numbers are increasing.

Its summer feeding program, which was operated before the pandemic, is back to the regular approach – meaning kids have to eat on site and parent’s can’t eat the meals. The program has 14 sites and serves around 740 meals and snacks in Black Hawk, Bremer, Fayette and Chickasaw counties.

“The disaster regulation went away and (Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program) benefits went away,” Prather said. “We are seeing the increase in need and number of people coming.”

Prather said, along with the increase, the food bank is performing under a “perfect storm” of supply chain issues, food costs and increased fuel prices.

“Our commitment is to feed people and we’re committed to finding the resources so kids and people have access to food who need it,” Prather said. “Our plan is to not cut anything but make sure we have those resources to feed people for all of our programs.”