School districts to hold special election

Cedar Falls and Waterloo Community School Districts will hold special election on March 3 to adopt revenue purpose statements specifying the use of revenues each school district will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

In addition, Denver Community Schools will hold a special election March 3 for a referendum on a proposed $7.75 million bond issue for a middle/high School addition to Cyclone Center and to improve the existing middle/high school and elementary buildings.

Absentee ballots are now available at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo. Ballots may be voted there from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 2.

To vote by mail, send an absentee ballot request form (found at www.sos.state.ia.us or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us) to the Election Office at the above address and a ballot will be mailed to you. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Election Office by 5 p.m. Feb. 21 or no ballot will be mailed.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 3. Voting is limited to those voters who reside in the respective school districts.