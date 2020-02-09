School districts to hold special election

Cedar Falls and Waterloo Community School Districts will hold special election on March 3 to adopt revenue purpose statements specifying the use of revenues each school district will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
In addition, Denver Community Schools will hold a special election March 3 for a referendum on a proposed $7.75 million bond issue for a middle/high School addition to Cyclone Center and to improve the existing middle/high school and elementary buildings.
Absentee ballots are now available at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo. Ballots may be voted there from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 2.
To vote by mail, send an absentee ballot request form (found at www.sos.state.ia.us or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us) to the Election Office at the above address and a ballot will be mailed to you. Absentee ballot request forms must be received in the Election Office by 5 p.m. Feb. 21 or no ballot will be mailed.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 3. Voting is limited to those voters who reside in the respective school districts.
The deadline to preregister at the Election Office for this election is 5 p.m. Feb. 21. Voter registration forms may be found at www.sos.iowa.gov or www.co.black-hawk.ia.us. Following the deadline and on Election Day, any new voter and any voter who has moved from outside the county will be processed using the requirements of Election Day registration and must provide proof of residence and identity.
Black Hawk County will be utilizing vote centers for the Cedar Falls and Waterloo School Districts. Vote centers are polling locations that combine multiple precincts, allowing voters to choose at which location to vote. This election will have five vote centers in Cedar Falls and 10 in Waterloo. Voters must vote in one of the vote centers within their respective school district. The locations are:
Cedar Falls
- St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St., upper level.
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road.
- Church of Christ, 2727 W. Fourth St.
- Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive, lower level.
- Trinity Bible Church, 125 Orchard Drive.
Waterloo
- Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave., east entrance.
- Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, 1604 Hammond Ave., lower level.
- Landmark Commons, 1400 Maxhelen Blvd.
- St. Paul United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.
- Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood Ave., east entrance.
- Harvest Vineyard Church, 715 E. Fourth St.
- Linden Methodist Church, 301 Butler Ave., lower level.
- Kimballl Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave., lower level.
- Zion Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Ave., lower level.
- Evansdale Community Response Center, 911 Evans Road.
Denver (Black Hawk County voters only)
- Black Hawk County Conservation, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, lower level.
Questions may be directed to the Election Office by calling 833-3007 or via email at election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
