School districts hold vote Tuesday on revenue purpose statements

WATERLOO – School districts in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, as well as Waverly-Shell Rock, Independence and Starmont, are asking voters to make their voices heard at the polls Tuesday.
Voters are being asked to approve updated revenue purpose statements that outline how school districts may use funds from the penny sales tax known as Secure an Advanced Vision of Education funds.
Districts can borrow against future SAVE funds to finance current infrastructure projects. The Legislature last year extended the SAVE ptogram through at least 2020.
However, before a district can use the funds voters must approve new revenue purpose statement. The RPS is not additional funding or a tax increase; it simply allows districts to spend the funds as allowed by Iowa law. A simple majority (50% +1) is needed for passage.
All vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Locations are listed below:
Waterloo
- Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave., east entrance.
- Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, 1604 Hammond Ave., lower level.
- Landmark Commons, 1400 Maxhelen Blvd.
- St. Paul United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St.
- Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 420 Harwood Ave., east entrance.
- Harvest Vineyard Church, 715 E. Fourth St.
- Linden Methodist Church, 301 Butler Ave., lower level.
- Kimball Ridge Center, 2101 Kimball Ave., lower level.
- Zion Lutheran Church, 810 Kimball Ave., lower level.
- Evansdale Community Response Center, 911 Evans Road.
Cedar Falls
- St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College Street (upper level).
- Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road.
- Church of Christ, 2727 W. Fourth Street.
- Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive (lower level).
- Trinity Bible Church, 125
- Orchard Drive.
Waverly
- City Hall, 200 First St N.E.
Independence
- Falcon Civic Center, 1305 Fifth Ave. N.E.
Starmont
- Aurora Legion Hall, 302 Warren St.
In Waterloo, SAVE funds have helped pay for construction projects at Orange and Becker elementaries and the building of the Career Center. The next project slated for the district will be at Lowell Elementary School.
Cedar Falls spokesperson Janelle Darst said the district does not have any set plans for the funds, but they will be used for building and infrastructure needs as they come up, including building the new high school.
Waverly-Shell Rock School District Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said funds will be used for “general maintenance and upkeep.”
In the past, the W-SR district has used SAVE funds for new roofs, building additions, furnishings, technology, playgrounds, band instruments, miscellaneous equipment, property tax relief, and more, according to their website.
Independence Community School District Superintendent Russell Reiter said SAVE funds will continue to be used for paying off bonds used for the new junior/senior high school that opened in 2013. Funds also will be used for transportation items and laptops.
“All in all it’s really just paying off the debt we have with the new buildings,” he said.
The district is eyeing possible future renovations at some of the elementaries, including revamping an addition at West Elementary.
Over the past five years, the Starmont Community School District has used SAVE dollars, along with some PPEL funds, for purchasing a new building security system, loader for district maintenance, three new buses, camera system for buses, and updated science rooms, gymnasium, bathrooms and more.
School districts were required to provide the revenue statements and get voter approval for them since 2004. The statement covers a range of uses for the sales tax, which changed from a local option tax to a statewide tax in fiscal year 2008.
