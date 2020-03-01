School districts hold vote Tuesday on revenue purpose statements

Independence Community School District Superintendent Russell Reiter said SAVE funds will continue to be used for paying off bonds used for the new junior/senior high school that opened in 2013. Funds also will be used for transportation items and laptops.

“All in all it’s really just paying off the debt we have with the new buildings,” he said.

The district is eyeing possible future renovations at some of the elementaries, including revamping an addition at West Elementary.

Over the past five years, the Starmont Community School District has used SAVE dollars, along with some PPEL funds, for purchasing a new building security system, loader for district maintenance, three new buses, camera system for buses, and updated science rooms, gymnasium, bathrooms and more.

School districts were required to provide the revenue statements and get voter approval for them since 2004. The statement covers a range of uses for the sales tax, which changed from a local option tax to a statewide tax in fiscal year 2008.

