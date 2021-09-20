School, college board candidates file for Nov. 2 election

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Community Schools' voters will have plenty of choice in the Nov. 2 Board of Education election after six candidates filed for three seats.

Two incumbents are running along with four newcomers. Seats on the board are elected at-large, meaning all voters in the district can cast ballots for the positions.

Three seats will also be on the ballot for Waterloo Community Schools' Board of Education, but only one is contested. An at-large seat where the incumbent chose not to run for another term has two people vying to fill it.

One of five seats up for election on the Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees is contested. Initially, two of the positions had two candidates, but one of them dropped out Monday, according to HCC officials. No incumbents are running for another term.

Multiple candidates will also be seeking the same seats on four other school boards across the Cedar Valley in the Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Hudson and Janesville districts. In addition, the Union and Jesup community schools' boards both have one less candidate than seats.

Cedar Falls Schools

Three candidates filed for the board Thursday, joining three others, as previously reported by The Courier.