School co-founder has passion for Hispanic community

Chassidi Martin, co-founder of Royal Legacy, described her as someone with “real love for people” who approaches others with a posture of listening. “She really takes the time to learn about people,” said Martin.

That love of Hispanic people and their language led her to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where she studied to be a Spanish teacher. Helmer would quiz professors and others about what career path she could take to help the native speakers who live in the community.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she said. The answers came through her Christian faith and continuing to pursue her passion, she said. “Eventually, God revealed it to me.”

Helmer was attending Heartland Vineyard Church in Cedar Falls after college when she enrolled in its leadership institute. There she met Martin, a member of Harvest Vineyard Church in Waterloo, and learned about the Hispanic congregation at La Cosecha.

She and her husband, Thomas, began attending the church and got involved with worship leading and children’s ministry. They’re also involved in other ministries such as a clothing closet at the church and outreach the congregation does when a group of migrant workers comes to the area each summer.