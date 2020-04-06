School co-founder has passion for Hispanic community

Reprinted from the Spring 2020 Inclusion Magazine
WATERLOO — Kendall Helmer has a passion for the Cedar Valley’s Spanish-speaking community.
For eight years, she and her family have attended La Cosecha, a downtown Hispanic Vineyard church, and are involved with its children’s ministry. More recently, she helped to found Royal Legacy Christian Academy in 2018 and is its Spanish immersion program teacher.
It all began with a simple desire to improve her Spanish skills.
At the time, Helmer was a Marshalltown high school student who did well in Spanish class but wasn’t a confident speaker of the language. A local pastor connected the teenager with two Hispanic women.
“I started meeting with them, I became friends with them, they started inviting me into their homes,” she said. “Our conversations were in Spanish. It was the first time I had to use the language.”
Helmer began to learn about their lives. “I wasn’t aware of what their struggles were, what they did for work,” she said.
“That was the hook for me. Once I started hearing their stories and developed this empathy for this people group, that’s what grounded my passion.”
It sparked what has been an ongoing interest ever since “both in Spanish and working with the immigrant community,” Helmer noted.
Chassidi Martin, co-founder of Royal Legacy, described her as someone with “real love for people” who approaches others with a posture of listening. “She really takes the time to learn about people,” said Martin.
That love of Hispanic people and their language led her to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where she studied to be a Spanish teacher. Helmer would quiz professors and others about what career path she could take to help the native speakers who live in the community.
“I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she said. The answers came through her Christian faith and continuing to pursue her passion, she said. “Eventually, God revealed it to me.”
Helmer was attending Heartland Vineyard Church in Cedar Falls after college when she enrolled in its leadership institute. There she met Martin, a member of Harvest Vineyard Church in Waterloo, and learned about the Hispanic congregation at La Cosecha.
She and her husband, Thomas, began attending the church and got involved with worship leading and children’s ministry. They’re also involved in other ministries such as a clothing closet at the church and outreach the congregation does when a group of migrant workers comes to the area each summer.
“All the adults are first-generation immigrants,” said Helmer, of others at her church. Attendees are from “Mexico, Columbia, a lot of people from Guatemala, El Salvador. My husband and I are the white Americans who go there,” along with their three young children.
When her and Martin’s oldest children reached school age, they began thinking about educational options.
“We knew we wanted to do something differently, like homeschooling,” said Helmer. “I always wanted to raise my kids bilingually.”
Eventually, the two began meeting at Harvest Vineyard with a few other moms and their children. They alternated teaching the children weekly, with Helmer instructing in Spanish.
There was talk about opening a school serving a culturally diverse group of students with the Spanish immersion focus. When the pair discovered a donation-based Christian school in another community, that “really solidified it for us,” said Helmer. They modeled Royal Legacy after that approach, which relies on tuition for about 10% of its revenues, making it an option for low-income families.
The two “took a year of prayer and planning with a team,” she noted, meeting every week ahead of opening the school.
Currently, Royal Legacy has 23 students with a kindergarten through second grade Spanish immersion program and fourth- through seventh-grade classes taught in English. It moved to the former Sacred Heart Catholic School building on West Fifth Street last fall and has four staff members, including the co-founders. Plans are in the works to start a preschool program, as well.
Martin praised Helmer’s dedication to the school and its students, noting her attention to detail and focus on excellence.
“She’s not willing to let the kid’s potential go untapped,” said Martin. “She believes in the kids. She really speaks life into them and does not accept that they can’t do something.”
