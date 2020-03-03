School bond issues, revenue statements pass easily

The Denver school district released a statement expressing gratitude to residents for how they voted and thanking them for taking part in the process to create plans for the new school building.

“We are pleased that the Board of Education was able to develop and present a solution that meets the needs of our growing school district while balancing the needs of our community and taxpayers,” said the statement. “The engagement of our community members around this issue was truly positive and informative.”

Denver’s $18 million project will address concerns with limited space for secondary students at the current building while making space for elementary school expansion. The 20-year repayment of bonds issued after the 2016 passage of a vote to build the Cyclone Center will be extended to 2042. That won’t increase property taxes paid in the prior years, with a rate of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Other money for the project will come from future 1% state sales tax and physical plant and equipment levy proceeds totaling $7 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Another $2.1 million in cash already built up from the two funds will also be used.