School bond issues, revenue statements pass easily

WATERLOO — Bond issue referendums in two Cedar Valley school districts easily passed Tuesday, as did votes on the use of sales tax revenues in five area districts.
Voters favored bond measures in the Dike-New Hartford and Denver community school districts well beyond the 60% margin needed for passage, according to unofficial results. Referendums on revenue purpose statements in the Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Waverly-Shell Rock, Independence and Starmont school districts were passed with no less than 81% in favor while some had approval ratings exceeding 90%.
Dike-New Hartford’s $9.4 million question was approved with 69.59% of the vote, or 707 to 309, with 33% of voters going to the polls. The bonds, to be repaid with an increase in property taxes, will help to fund improvements and additions at the district’s two campuses.
Denver’s $7.75 million bond issue received overwhelming support from district residents, with 85.15% voting in favor. A total of 1,009 people cast yes votes compared with 176 no votes, a 34% turnout. The funds will help pay for a new middle/high school addition to the Cyclone Center arts and athletics facility through a six-year extension of the district’s existing bond issue.
Justin Stockdale said he was proud to be Dike-New Hartford’s superintendent after hearing the results.
“That speaks volumes,” he said of the outcome. “There’s always been strong support for our schools.”
The Denver school district released a statement expressing gratitude to residents for how they voted and thanking them for taking part in the process to create plans for the new school building.
“We are pleased that the Board of Education was able to develop and present a solution that meets the needs of our growing school district while balancing the needs of our community and taxpayers,” said the statement. “The engagement of our community members around this issue was truly positive and informative.”
Denver’s $18 million project will address concerns with limited space for secondary students at the current building while making space for elementary school expansion. The 20-year repayment of bonds issued after the 2016 passage of a vote to build the Cyclone Center will be extended to 2042. That won’t increase property taxes paid in the prior years, with a rate of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value.
Other money for the project will come from future 1% state sales tax and physical plant and equipment levy proceeds totaling $7 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Another $2.1 million in cash already built up from the two funds will also be used.
The Dike-New Hartford bond funds are part of a $17.9 million project at the New Hartford and Dike schools. Among the upgrades are secure entrances, building expansions with a total of 10 classrooms and the addition of storm shelter safe-room spaces. The high school in Dike will be completely renovated and another gymnasium will be built.
“We are driven to provide the best possible academic opportunities for our students,” said a statement from the district. “The approved bond will allow Dike-New Hartford Community Schools to continue to do just that, while ensuring the long-term viability of our district.”
Bonds will be repaid over 20 years by increasing the property tax rate no more than $2.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the estimated tax impact will be $135.61 per year.
Other school votes
Revenue purpose statements, which lay out an expansive list of uses for school district sales tax funds, require a majority of votes cast for passage. Northeast Iowa districts with statements on the ballots had no trouble exceeding that mark.
- Waterloo Schools’ residents approved the measure with an 88.43% favorable vote, or 1,093 to 143.
- Cedar Falls Schools had an 81.48% approval rate. There were a total of 1,368 yes voters compared to 143 no votes.
- Waverly-Shell Rock Schools had the highest approval rate in the area with 96.6% of residents voting in favor, or 142 to 5.
- Independence Schools’ residents approved its statement with 89.41% of the vote, or 211 to 25.
- Starmont Schools had a 95.03% approval of the measure, with 134 voting in favor and 7 voting against it.
Turnout for the revenue purpose statement votes was low, varying from 3.6% in Black Hawk County to just 1.6% in Waverly-Shell Rock.
