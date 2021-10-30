School board elections bring choices for Cedar Valley voters

WATERLOO — Board of Education elections Tuesday include districtwide races in both the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools, as well as in four other Cedar Valley school systems.

Candidates are competing for at-large positions in the Denver, Hudson and Janesville school districts, which each having one more person running than seats on their boards. Two people are competing for a director district seat on the Dike-New Hartford Board of Education, but all voters within the school district can cast ballots for the position.

In addition, two candidates are competing for a director district seat on the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees. That is voted on by people living in only part of the HCC area.

Other school elections in Black Hawk County and the surrounding area have a single candidate per seat on the ballot, with the exception of the Jesup and La Porte City Union school boards. Two people are officially running for three at-large seats in Jesup and no one is running for one of Union's director district positions.

Dunkerton Community School District voters will also be asked to approve a revenue purpose statement specifying uses for proceeds of its portion of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools. Districts are required to periodically get voter approval for their planned uses of the tax money – which is called the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, fund.

Voters in the Cedar Falls Community School District will be choosing between the most candidates, with six competing for three at-large seats. All Waterloo Community School District voters can cast ballots in one at-large race. Denver and Janesville school district voters will be choosing two at-large candidates and Hudson district voters will be electing three.

Cedar Falls is the only district in which any candidates filed reports with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board.

Candidates R.J. Meyer, T.W. Ingham and Lowell Stutzman reported raising and spending campaign funds in their reports, which were due Thursday.

Meyer raised the most, with $4,000 in contributions from himself and 39 other people ranging from $25 to $300. He spent $783 on campaign signs, printing and reproduction.

Ingham, his father and his sister donated to his campaign, with the largest contributions of $2,000 and $500 coming from the candidate. He raised $3,116 and spent $2,137. The purpose of his expenditures was not listed, but spending occurred at several stores, restaurants, delivery services, and Google. Ingham was listed as the recipient of the largest expenditure, $1,950.

Stutzman had 14 contributions ranging from $50 to $130 with a 15th donation of $1,000 from his father-in-law. He raised $2,305 and spent $495 on campaign signs.

With the filing on Thursday, candidates still had time spend money ahead of the election. Any further spending will be reflected in a later filing.

Following are the candidates who will be on ballots for school boards across Black Hawk County and in some of the surrounding school districts. Full board terms are four years.

Cedar Falls (3 seats open)

Denver (2 seats open)

Scott Krebsbach (incumbent)

Aaron Leuders

Ryan Wirtjes

Dike-New Hartford

At-large : Christa Lotts (incumbent)

: Christa Lotts (incumbent) Director District 1 : Brett Badker

: Brett Badker Director District 3: Jenny Connolly, Ryan Peterson (choose 1)

Dunkerton

Director District 2 : Chad Wolfensperger (incumbent)

: Chad Wolfensperger (incumbent) Director District 3 : Lyle McIntosh (incumbent)

: Lyle McIntosh (incumbent) Director District 4: Dan Knebel (incumbent)

Hawkeye Community College

Director District 3 : Louis Beck

: Louis Beck Director District 4 : Merritt Jones

: Merritt Jones Director District 5 : Bridget Saffold

: Bridget Saffold Director District 7 : Gerald Kapanka, Christine Twait (choose 1)

: Gerald Kapanka, Christine Twait (choose 1) Director District 9: JoDee Knox

Hudson (3 seats open)

Shannon Ingamells

Brenda Klenk (incumbent)

Matt Sallee (incumbent)

Amy Thole

Janesville (2 seats open)

Kim Gienau

Scott Kipp

Tracy Meyer (incumbent)

Jesup (3 seats open)

Christopher Jung

Dana Miller

Union

At-large : Lindsay Pipho

: Lindsay Pipho Director District 1 : No candidate

: No candidate Director District 2: Maureen Hanson

Waterloo

At-large : Janelle Ewing, Martie Heath-Sinclair (choose 1)

: Janelle Ewing, Martie Heath-Sinclair (choose 1) Director District 1 : Astor Williams (incumbent)

: Astor Williams (incumbent) Director District 4: Endya Johnson (incumbent)

Waverly-Shell Rock

Director District 1 : Charlene Wyatt Sauer

: Charlene Wyatt Sauer Director District 4: Jessica J. Kettleson

