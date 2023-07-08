CEDAR FALLS — Following an evaluation of Superintendent Andy Pattee last month, the Board of Education will consider his salary and benefits for the upcoming school year.

The board convenes at 5:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 220 Clay St. No information on Pattee’s pay adjustment was provided in meeting materials. That is typically revealed during the session.

Last year, the board was unanimous in approving a raise of slightly more than 3%, from $210,000 to $216,426. Pattee has been superintendent of Cedar Falls Community Schools since 2013.

Also up for consideration will be ending the district’s virtual school campus introduced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, in 2021, it began accepting enrollments from anywhere in the state.

A lack of interest from families is why administration is recommending the program be terminated, according to Janelle Darst, director of communications and community relations.

In other business, the board will vote on approving:

The low bid of $1.81 million from Affinitech, of Chanhassen, Minnesota for audio-visual equipment at the new high school being built on West 27th Street.

A 28E agreement with the city of Cedar Falls regarding the use of the new swimming facility being built on the campus of the new school.

The “500 Series” board policies on first reading of which several revisions are being made to the subsections addressing attendance area boundaries, student record access, freedom of expression and prescription administration.