CEDAR FALLS — North Cedar Elementary School is slated for much-needed repairs to its playground to address drainage issues.
The Board of Education agreed to seek bids on the work at Monday night’s meeting. Jon Biederman, West Union branch manager with the engineering firm Fehr Graham, spoke about the construction set to begin in June and end in August.
The North Cedar playground sits within a 100-year flood plain and has been inundated with groundwater and deemed unusable three of the past six years. School officials have had to close off parts of Fern and Lantz avenues to the north and west of the school to use for recess and other activities.
“It’s not really a runoff issue, it’s more of a high groundwater table issue that’s just building up due to the nature of the area to the south and maybe some wetter seasons we’ve had in the last few years,” Biederman said.
The playground was scheduled to be replaced last summer, but after several delays due to flooding, officials decided to tackle the water issues first.
“It doesn’t make sense to do some of the concrete and re-establishing of the new playground equipment out there until we fully investigate what this could look like and mean,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee.
Because the area is so flat, a 2- to 3-foot fill will be used to raise the level of the ground and add slope to improve drainage. City ordinance does not allow fill in that area to be above three feet or cover more than one-third of the property. Pipes will be added to route water to nearby wetlands.
Biederman said city drainage is not a main issue, but runoff from Lantz Avenue at the far northeast corner flows directly onto school property.
“It’s very flat, so once you get water in the area it just sits there because it has no place to go,” he said, noting there also is a storm sewer that drains to the north side of the ball field.
A concrete padding will be added underneath the playground. In a separate bid, new equipment and rubber matting will replace the old playground and wood chips. A walkway to the playground area will be updated to make the path ADA accessible.
A public hearing is set for Jan. 27. Bid opening will begin Feb. 5, and the project will be awarded Feb. 10.
In other business, the school board also discussed adding an additional kitchen facility at Aldrich Elementary and the following upcoming open houses:
- Orchard Hill Elementary, 5:30 p.m., Thursday.
- North Cedar Elementary, 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.
