Dupaco Foundation
DUBUQUE — Applications for the 2019 Dupaco R.W. Hoefer Foundation College Scholarship Program are now available.
The program has been expanded for 2019 and will now award a total of $30,000 to 15 graduating high school seniors:
- Ten $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to first-time, full-time incoming freshman who will be attending an accredited four-year college or university.
- New this year, Dupaco will award five $2,000 scholarships to first-time, incoming students who will be attending an accredited community college, trade school or technical college for a degree, diploma or certificate to pursue an in-demand career program.
The online application, instructions and additional details regarding the scholarship program can be found at dupaco.com/scholarships. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Feb. 26.
Applications are awarded based on academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, financial need and either a video or essay submission.
Iowa Corn Growers
JOHNSTON — The Iowa Corn Growers Association and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board are again offering the Iowa Corn Future of Agriculture scholarships to aid in the development of future talent for the Iowa agriculture industry.
This year, Iowa Corn will award 16 $1,000 one-year scholarships to qualified students enrolled at an accredited U.S. two-year or four-year junior college, college or university, or graduate school, in a program of study that can equip the student to contribute to the agriculture industry in Iowa.
Scholarships are for one year, and previous winners may reapply. They may be used to offset tuition, school supplies, or student housing.
Go to www.iowacorn.org to download an application. All materials must be completed and postmarked by Feb. 1.
Wartburg German American Congress
WAVERLY — Wartburg College has established a scholarship for the children of German American National Congress members.
The nonprofit German American National Congress, or the Deutsch Amerikanischer National Kongress, was founded in 1959 to unite Americans of Germanic descent, while preserving their heritage and traditions on a local and national level. The $5,000 scholarship is available to first-year students whose parents are active members of the organization, which has 17 chapters in seven states.
Wartburg College was founded by Lutheran pastors from Germany in 1852.
To be considered for the award, a student must be accepted to the college, have filed their FAFSA, and have expressed interest in the DANK Scholarship by contacting the Admissions Office at admissions@wartburg.edu.
