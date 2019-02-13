Merchant Scholarship
CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa alumni are invited to apply for a 2019 Merchant Scholarship.
Merchant recipients must be attending or planning to attend an accredited graduate or professional school at an educational institution as a full-time student.
The scholarships are awarded from a trust established in 1951 to honor Frank Ivan Merchant and his sister, Katie Matilda Merchant.
Frank was a professor of Latin and Greek and served as head of the Department of Foreign Languages at UNI, then the Iowa State Teachers College. He lived with his sister, who taught piano lessons until her death in 1942.
The scholarships are awarded on the basis of ability, achievement, character, potential and service to society.
Applications and instructions for applying are available online at provost.uni.edu/resources/merchant-scholarships.
Deadline for completed applications is March 1.
CF AMVETS
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS will offer several scholarships to area students.
AMVETS members will offer a Howard Hveem Memorial scholarship, a Mom Iversen Service scholarship and the Guy Iversen UNI-ROTC scholarship to area high school students. All scholarships are for $1,000.
The UNI ROTC commander nominates the Iversen recipient.
Applications must be returned by April 8.
The AMVET Ladies Auxiliary will offer a $750 nursing scholarship for candidates in nursing studies and two general scholarships for $750 each for undergraduate college or technical studies.
They are available to any family member with an AMVETS Connection.
Applications must be received by by April 1.
The Sons of AMVETS will offer a $750 general scholarship, available to members and family members. They also will offer a $500 Sons of AMVETS 49 scholarship.
Deadline is April 15.
Applications are available in the post lobby in Cedar Falls, 1934 Irving St.
Scholarships will be awarded May 5 at the AMVETS.
Altrusa Scholarship
CEDAR FALLS — Altrusa International Inc. of Cedar Falls has developed a scholarship program to aid adult women in financial need to continue their education in Black Hawk County.
Scholarship funds are administered by a committee of Cedar Falls Altrusans
Application for scholarship funds is open to women who have completed at least their sophomore year of college, or a two-year associate degree, and who continue their education at a Black Hawk County institution.
Applicants’ school addresses must be in Black Hawk County or adjacent counties (Benton, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy and Tama). Graduate students may apply. Consideration is given to ability, motivation and financial need.
Applications will be accepted until April 24.
The amount is $2,000 cash each for four scholarships, which will be given during a breakfast event Sept. 21. All winners must be in attendance to receive their scholarship.
Applications should be sent electronically to Dorothy Heine at deett@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.