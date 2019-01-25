Sturgis Falls
CEDAR FALLS — Applications for the Sturgis Falls Scholarship are due Feb. 15.
The scholarships are open to Black Hawk County high school seniors.
More information can be found at www.sturgisfalls.org/Scholarship.
National Youth Science Camp
DES MOINES — Two Iowa high school seniors will receive full scholarships to attend the 2019 National Youth Science Camp.
The NYSCamp is a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics program hosted in the eastern mountains of West Virginia. The camp will include lectures and hands-on research projects presented by scientists from across the nation. Students will have opportunities to conduct research at the nearby Green Bank Observatory and explore the surrounding Monongahela National Forest through backpacking, mountain biking, caving, rock-climbing, and kayaking.
The camp is held from June 27 through July 20.
Applications must be submitted online at http://apply.nyscamp.org by Feb. 28. Applicants can contact Craig Johnson, (319) 273-2581), with the Iowa Academy of Science, with any questions.
Quest Scholarship
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation has announced the Quest Scholarship, a $1,000 award to a student at East, West or Expo.
Eligible students must:
1. Plan to attend an accredited public college, university, or community college in Iowa as a full-time student starting in the fall 2019,
2. Pursue a career in field of education or science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM), and
3. Maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.9 and minimum of 16 hours of volunteer service during their senior year.
Students must complete an application and include a one-page essay, a letter of recommendation and current school transcript.
Applications are available by contacting Michelle Temeyer at 883-6022 or michelle.temeyer@wloocommunityfoundation.org and are due March 15.
