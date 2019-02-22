Friends of MercyOne
WATERLOO — The Friends groups from both Waterloo and Cedar Falls supporting MercyOne Foundation will jointly award scholarships to area students this year.
In conjunction with funds donated by McElroy Trust, the scholarship committee is able to award seven $2,000 scholarships this year. The deadline for submitting applications is March 8.
Qualified applicants must be graduating high school students planning to pursue a career in a health-related program or post-secondary students currently enrolled in a health-related program. Qualifying health-related careers include medical or dental curriculum (including pre-med and pre-dental), nursing, dental hygiene, medical/clinical laboratory technology, dental technology, radiology technology, medical transcription, health information technology, medical office services, surgical technology, ultrasound technology, pharmacy, respiratory therapy and physical therapy.
Scholarships will be awarded based on academics, financial need and citizenship. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale and be from the local area of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy or Tama counties. Scholarships will be awarded in April.
Application forms, which include a request for a brief essay, grade transcripts and letters of recommendation, are available from MercyOne Foundation offices, in area school counselors’ offices and online.
Submissions must be completed and returned to MercyOne Foundation offices by March 8.
Altrusa Scholarship
CEDAR FALLS — Altrusa International Inc. of Cedar Falls has developed a scholarship program to aid adult women in financial need to continue their education in Black Hawk County.
Application for scholarship funds is open to women who have completed at least their sophomore year of college, or a two-year associate degree, and who continue their education at a Black Hawk County institution.
Applicants’ school addresses must be in Black Hawk County or adjacent counties (Benton, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy and Tama). Graduate students may apply.
Applications will be accepted until April 24. Applications should be sent to Dorothy Heine at deett@aol.com.
