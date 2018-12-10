Butler County REC
ALLISON — Butler County Rural Electric Cooperative is offering $1,000 college scholarships to help students served by the cooperative.
Dependents of members of Butler County REC are eligible to apply for the scholarships for tuition at two-year or four-year colleges (including vocational and technical schools).
Two scholarships will be awarded. One will be chosen from Butler County REC and another from within the entire Corn Belt Power Cooperative service territory. The scholarships must be used for educational costs, and the student must enter college in the fall of the school year for which the scholarship is given.
Recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, potential to succeed, leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and a statement of education and career goals.
Applications are available by calling 267-2726 or online at butlerrec.coop. Deadline to apply is Feb. 1. Contact Anne Sesker at anne@butlerrec.coop for more information.
Keep Iowa Beautiful
DES MOINES — Keep Iowa Beautiful will award five $1,000 scholarships to Iowa high school seniors in 2019.
Four scholarships will be awarded to students who plan to enroll in an Iowa college or university to study environmental science, community development, landscape architecture or architecture (historical emphasis) or community planning and sustainability are eligible to apply.
A fifth scholarship will be awarded to a senior planning on studying communications, public relations and/or marketing. This scholarship is in honor of William J. Fultz, KIB founding board member and artist.
Through the leadership of Bob Byers, KIB’s Litter-Free School Campus program was initiated in northwest Iowa in 2003. In memory of Byer’s dedication to young people and environmental concerns, KIB and the Byers family established the Byers Environmental Scholarship Fund in 2009.
For more information or to apply online, go to www.keepiowabeautiful.com/grants/byers. Applications are due Jan. 4, and award recipients will be invited to a ceremony in the governor’s office in Des Moines in the spring.
