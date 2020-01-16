Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa 2020 scholarship application period is now open, and students may apply for scholarships available through the foundation at www.cfneia.org/scholarships.

The deadline to apply for 2020 scholarships is March 11.

In 2019, CFNEIA awarded nearly $500,000 in scholarships to high school, college and adult students. A total of 263 scholarships were awarded to students pursuing higher education opportunities with an average award of $1,892.

Students interested in applying for 2020 scholarships should visit the website to view the scholarship eligibility checklist. Once it is determined a student is eligible for one or more scholarships, a common application, also available through the CFNEIA website, must be completed. The common application requires basic student information, transcript of academic record, summary of extra-curricular experiences, an essay portion, and a letter of recommendation. Some scholarships will require additional information.