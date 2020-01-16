Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa 2020 scholarship application period is now open, and students may apply for scholarships available through the foundation at www.cfneia.org/scholarships.
The deadline to apply for 2020 scholarships is March 11.
In 2019, CFNEIA awarded nearly $500,000 in scholarships to high school, college and adult students. A total of 263 scholarships were awarded to students pursuing higher education opportunities with an average award of $1,892.
Students interested in applying for 2020 scholarships should visit the website to view the scholarship eligibility checklist. Once it is determined a student is eligible for one or more scholarships, a common application, also available through the CFNEIA website, must be completed. The common application requires basic student information, transcript of academic record, summary of extra-curricular experiences, an essay portion, and a letter of recommendation. Some scholarships will require additional information.
All required materials must be submitted through the online system. Scholarships are awarded based on various criteria, including, but not limited to, academic excellence, financial need, for pursuing certain careers or majors, past experiences, location or high school attended.
Klea Shipman ScholarshipWAVERLY — Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly is accepting applications from students graduating from any Bremer County high school in 2020 or other county residents furthering their post-secondary education for the annual Klea Shipman Scholarship.
Criteria are academic achievement, service to others, school activities, community activities and financial need.
Interested students should request an application from their school counselor. Clear and accurate descriptions of their activities and two letters of recommendation are required. Students may print the form and complete it by hand or create a document and print it. Applications must be postmarked by April 15 and sent or delivered to Trinity United Methodist Church; 1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly 50677.
The memorial scholarship is an endowed gift from the estate of Klea Shipman, member of Trinity UMC and lifelong resident of Bremer County, 1915-2003. She dedicated her life’s work to teaching country school, serving as administrative assistant to the superintendent of Bremer County Schools and secretary of Tri County School system. Interest from her gift to Trinity funds this scholarship.