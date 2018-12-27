Friends of Covenant and Sartori
WATERLOO — Friends of Covenant Medical Center and Friends of Sartori Memorial Hospital will jointly award scholarships to area students in 2019.
In conjunction with funds donated by McElroy Trust, the scholarship committee is able to award seven $2,000 scholarships this year. Deadline for submitting applications is March 8.
Qualified applicants must be graduating high school students planning to pursue a career in a health-related program or post-secondary students currently enrolled in a health-related program. Qualifying health-related careers include medical or dental curriculum (including pre-med and pre-dental), nursing, dental hygiene, medical/clinical laboratory technology, dental technology, radiology technology, medical transcription, health information technology, medical office services, surgical technology, ultrasound technology, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, and physical therapy.
Scholarships will be awarded based on academics, financial need and citizenship. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale and be Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy or Tama counties.
Scholarships will be awarded in April.
Application forms, which include a request for a brief essay, grade transcripts and letters of recommendation, are available from the Covenant Foundation Office, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo 50702; and the Sartori Health Care Foundation Office, 515 College St., Cedar Falls 50613.
Applications are also available in area school counselors’ offices and online at WheatonIowa.org/Scholarship.
Hoover Uncommon Students
WEST BRANCH — The Hoover Presidential Foundation recently announced an increase in the scholarships awarded through the Uncommon Student Award program.
The top scholarship has been doubled to $10,000 for the 2019 program and will be awarded to each of three of the 15 finalists in the group.
Each year, the program selects 15 high school students from across Iowa as finalists in the program. The students must be in their junior year and submit a project proposal detailing a community service project of their own design by the March 15 deadline.
If selected among the 15 finalists, the students will attend a weekend training seminar at the Hoover campus in June, and then spend the summer working on their project. The students will return in October to present the results of their efforts before a panel of judges.
All 15 students will earn a $1,500 award for their efforts. Three of those students will be awarded an additional $10,000 scholarship to the school of their choice.
Some students have cleaned and reclaimed overgrown public trails, repaired a veterans park, created food and clothing pantries in their local schools, sent blankets to an orphanage in Haiti, brought S.T.E.M. classes and programs to elementary students and found ways to encourage minority participation in advanced placement classes. Student applications are judged on the viability of their programs and not on test scores or income.
Go to www.UncommonStudent.org for information.
