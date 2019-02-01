Waverly Health Center
WAVERLY — The Waverly Health Center Auxiliary is accepting applications for its annual scholarships.
Scholarships are granted to:
- Current, full-time WHC employees.
- Students within the WHC service area who are going to school for a health care career (students must have completed one year).
Scholarships are funded with proceeds from the WHC Gift Garden and Auxiliary fundraising events. The WHC Auxiliary committee will choose this year’s recipients and will award the scholarships.
Apply at WaverlyHealthCenter.org/Scholarship by April 5.
For more information, contact either:
- Ellen Crayne, volunteer, at (319) 231-7756 or ellencrayne67@gmail.com
- Melinda Pitt, WHC volunteer manager, at (319) 483-4076 or MPitt@WaverlyHealthCenter.org
