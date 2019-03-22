Grundy Hospital Foundation
GRUNDY CENTER — Local students pursuing careers in health care may apply to be considered for the 2019 health care career scholarships awarded by the Grundy County Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Nine $1,500 and $1,000 scholarships are available to students in health care career programs, including nursing, therapy, pharmacy, radiologic and lab technology, dietetics, paramedic and physician training.
Students are eligible for the scholarships if they graduated from high school or work in the Grundy County Memorial Hospital service area of Butler, Grundy, Hardin and Tama counties.
Scholarship applications are available at www.grun dycountyhospital.org.- Ways to Give, or by calling 824-4147.
Application deadline is May 31.
Klea Shipman
WAVERLY — Trinity United Methodist Church is now accepting applications for the Klea Shipman College Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year. Applicants must be residents of Bremer County or a current attendee at a Bremer County high school.
Criteria include service to others, school and community activities, academic achievement and financial need. Applicants will provide written clear and accurate descriptions of their involvement in these and provide letters of recommendation regarding their activities, leadership and moral character.
Several scholarships ranging from $200 to $1,000 will be awarded to as many applicants as possible based upon available funds.
Applications are available from the counselors at all Bremer County high schools and through emailing Trinity United at triumc@msn.com.
Applications must be postmarked by April 30.
Dave Aumer
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Dave Aumer Scholarship, annually awarded to a senior member of the Waterloo Warrior Hockey team for post-secondary education.
2019 represents the third annual award.
This renewable scholarship honors the legacy of Aumer, a youth advocate and supporter of the Waterloo Warriors hockey program.
Graduating seniors of the Waterloo Warriors Hockey team who are in good team standing, have maintained a 2.5 grade point or better and plan to attend an accredited public or private college or university, vocational technical school or any other accredited post-secondary institution may apply.
For more information, call 883-6022 or go to www.wloocommunity foundation.org.
