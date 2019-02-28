Friends of the Center for Arts
WATERLOO — The Friends of the Waterloo Center for the Arts are now accepting applications for the Raymond T. Forsberg and Marilyn S. Hurley Memorial Scholarships, both in the amount of $1,000.
These scholarships are available to graduating seniors attending high school within a 35-mile radius of Waterloo who are interested in pursuing a post-secondary degree in the visual arts (art education, graphic design/graphic communications, fine arts, photography, etc.).
A panel of art professionals will select the scholarship winners based on students’ application, essay, portfolio, transcript, SAT/ACT scores and letters of recommendation.
All application materials are due by 5 p.m. April 12. Two scholarship recipients will be notified and honored with a reception in May.
Students can download an application at www.waterloocenterforthearts.org/about, pick up an application in person at the center or request one by calling (291) 4490.
Quest Scholarship
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Quest Scholarship, a $1,000 award given to a Waterloo Schools district senior pursuing a post-secondary degree in the fields of education or science, technology, engineering or mathematics.
Application forms are available at counseling offices at each high school and are due March 15.
Bailey Dutcher, a West High graduate, received the first Quest award in 2018.
Michael and Barbara Henning, Waterloo residents and community volunteers, initiated this scholarship to reflect their commitment to education and youth.
Go to www.wloocommunityfoundation.org for more information.
