VINTON — Benton County High School class of 2019 students pursuing programs of study in any field of conservation or agriculture are eligible for a conservation scholarship.

While many college majors qualify, preference will be given to students pursuing programs of study in conservation.

Applications should be submitted to the office of the Soil & Water Conservation District in which the student resides. Benton County resident applications should be submitted to the Benton SWCD office at 1705 W. D St., Vinton 52349, or emailed to Jessica.rambo@ia.nacdnet.net

Deadline is May 1.

Call Benton SWCD at 472-2161, extension 3, with questions.

