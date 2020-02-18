Friends organizations

WATERLOO -- The Friends groups from both Waterloo and Cedar Falls supporting MercyOne Foundation will award scholarships to area students in 2020. The scholarship committees will award seven $1,000 scholarships this year. The deadline for submitting applications is March 6.

Qualified applicants must be graduating high school students planning to pursue a career in a health-related program or post-secondary students currently enrolled in a health-related program. Qualifying health-related careers include medical or dental curriculum (including pre-med and pre-dental), nursing, dental hygiene, medical/clinical laboratory technology, dental technology, radiology technology, medical transcription, health information technology, medical office services, surgical technology, ultrasound technology, pharmacy, respiratory therapy, and physical therapy.

Scholarships will be awarded based on academics, financial need and citizenship. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale and be from the local area of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy, or Tama counties. Scholarships will be awarded in April for the 2020-2021 academic year.