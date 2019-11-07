Cedar Falls Lions Club
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club is now accepting applications for the Russell Congdon Lions Club Scholarships, totaling up to $3,000.
Applicants must be currently enrolled full-time University of Northern Iowa undergraduate students who graduated from Cedar Falls High School, Northern University High School or Valley Lutheran High School. Application materials and information can be accessed at www.cedarfallslions.com. Applications are due by Nov. 30.
For more information, contact Dan Conrad at 404-5002 or danconrad2233@gmail.com.
