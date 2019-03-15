Forever Young Memorial
WATERLOO — The Forever Young Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications.
The scholarship honors Kelsey Lee and Lindsay Nichols.
Kelsey died in December 2011 of cancer, and Lindsay died in March 2012 due to a domestic violence homicide. The girls were friends, graduated from East High School in 2008 and were interested in careers in the health science field.
The scholarship fund has been established to assist two students annually who are interested in pursuing an education in a health field. There will be two $1,000 scholarships awarded this year.
It’s open to all individuals pursuing post secondary education and residing in Black Hawk or Buchanan counties. Graduates must be full-time students at an accredited public or private university, college, vocational, technical or post-secondary institution in Iowa for the 2019-2020 school years.
Deadline for applying is April 15.
For application materials, contact a local high school counseling office or email bhc755@msn.com.
