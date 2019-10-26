{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR RAPIDS -- UFG Insurance will offer college scholarships as part of its Worth It distracted driving awareness program for the third year.

The application period is currently open for the 2020-21 academic year.

Ten eligible students from across the country have a chance to earn a $2,000 scholarship from UFG by answering a set of questions and submitting an original essay expressing why life is worth it and distracted driving is not.

Applicants must be high school seniors or graduates who plan to enroll -- or current undergraduate students who are already enrolled -- in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire academic year.

The scholarship window closes on Dec. 13.

More details, including requirements, are available at www.ufgworthit.com.

