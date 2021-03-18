Scholarship fund will help UNI's Center for Urban Education reduce barriers to earning a degree

UNI-CUE’s Academic Attainment Fund will provide “last dollar in” scholarships of $2,000 per semester, or $4,000 for an academic year, to cover tuition expenses not expected to be covered by any other aid. It will also provide mini-scholarships of up to $1,000 per academic year to assist with a variety of financial barriers that might keep students from continuing their education.

“This is huge,” said Smith, noting he didn’t realize how much his agency could receive when it submitted the grant request in the fall. “I’ve been here over 30 years and this is one of the most exciting things that has happened.”

Smith’s team of administrators began discussing a grant application after being encouraged to submit one by Sharina Sallis, a community relations manager with CUNA Mutual Group. She said UNI-CUE’s proposal fit well within the foundation’s three areas of investment – education, economic stability and emergency relief.

“We know that education is one of the first steps to building wealth,” said Sallis.

“I want our center to be the light to let (students) know that you can attain that degree,” said Yolanda Williams, director of Classic Upward Bound, who took the lead in writing the grant. “The endgame is to create an endowment so it’s here for years to come.”

