WATERLOO — The Joens Scholarship Committee, consisting of several members of the East High Class of 1980, has established the Larry and Bryan Joens Memorial Scholarship.
The initial Joens Scholarship will be awarded in May 2020 to coincide with the 40th Reunion of East High’s 1980 graduating class.
Thereafter, the scholarship will be awarded annually to an East High graduate who will be attending the University of Iowa. Joens Scholarship recipients can receive up to $40,000 toward the cost of attending the University of Iowa - $10,000 the first year and $10,000 up to three years following as long as they remain eligible and enrolled at Iowa.
Larry and Bryan Joens, father and son respectively, are described as East High Trojans through and through. As both players and coaches, they loved representing the orange and black. They shared a love for sports including baseball, basketball and football, and they taught countless students at East.
“After Bryan died last year, a group of us wanted to find a way to make sure that the memory of both Bryan and Larry’s devotion and service to East High lives on,” said Thomas Dutton, East Class of ‘80. “An endowed scholarship awarded to an East High senior, in an amount intended to cover one year’s tuition at the University of Iowa, seemed perfect. Our hope is that every year, East High seniors that want to attend the University of Iowa will read about the Joens’ legacy at East and apply for the scholarship. Every year, one outstanding Trojan will win the Joens Scholarship and join the ever-growing list of East High graduates that can call themselves ‘Joens Scholars’.”
Larry was a 1962 East graduate. He excelled in football, basketball and baseball throughout his school years and after in leagues and church teams. He received his bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Northern Iowa in 1967. He also played on the UNI baseball team. He was a teacher and coach for more than 40 years in Waterloo Schools --- teaching at Bunger Middle School, East, Irving Elementary and West Middle School. He taught physical education, driver’s education and math.
Larry coached varsity baseball, sophomore basketball, sophomore football and was the stat-keeper for the East boys’ varsity basketball team for many years. His tenure as East’s baseball coach lasted from 1984 through 1998 – a year in which the Trojans reached the state tournament. Larry passed away from cancer complications in 2017. He was 73.
Bryan was a 1980 East graduate. He was a two-sport All Big 8 Conference athlete in baseball and football in high school. He also played basketball for the Trojans. He attended Simpson College where he was a three-year starter on the offensive line, earning All-Conference, All-American and team MVP Honors. Bryan earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Simpson in 1984 and returned to East to teach for many years. He taught math and credit recovery at East and physical education at Bunger.
Bryan became the head coach of the Trojan football team in 1991. He coached the Trojans to the playoffs in his first season and won Big 8 Conference coach of the year honors. One of Bryan’s proudest moments as head coach was that East had an Academic All-State player for 11 consecutive years. Bryan also coached sophomore baseball and was the assistant boys’ basketball coach for many years. During his tenure as an assistant for boys’ basketball, the Trojans qualified for the state tournament several times and won the state championship twice. He made numerous impacts on players’ lives on and off the field and maintained those strong relationships until the day he died. Bryan passed away in 2018 following a lengthy illness. He was 56.
“Funds to endow the Joens Scholarship have already been committed to the University of Iowa,” Dutton said, “so our ability to award the scholarship next year and every year thereafter is not contingent upon contributions by others. If others do want to donate money, however, they can certainly do so, and if more money is raised maybe we can increase the number of scholarships awarded or the annual amount of the scholarship.”
Donations to the Bryan and Larry Joens Memorial Scholarship can be made by check payable to the UI Center for Advancement along with a note directing that the money is for the Joens Memorial Scholarship Account, #30-140-184. Send a check by mail to: UI Center for Advancement, Attn: Adam Blind, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244, or call (319) 467-3836.
