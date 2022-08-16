Scheel's donates $1 million to Tiger Performance Center

CEDAR FALLS — Fundraising efforts for the proposed multi-million dollar Tiger Performance Center received a major boost Tuesday.

Scheels Sporting Goods announced it is donating $1 million toward the project during Cedar Falls High School’s athletic fall kickoff. The Fargo, North Dakota-based company has a location in Cedar Falls.

“Truly this is a huge thing for our community,” said Toby Theissen, assistant store leader in Cedar Falls after the presentation. “We are looking forward to what this will bring our student athletes. Our Scheels (Foundation) fathers put a lot of money into this. In order for that to happen our local associates had to raise a certain dollar amount. I’ve just been blown away by the support of our local associates, and tonight we got to present a check for $1 million. It was pretty special. We here at Scheels can’t wait to see the progress of the Tiger Performance Center.”

It is the second major donation that facility has received. Martin Bros. Distributing kick-started the fundraising efforts when it donated $750,000 in March.

“I think it is the missing piece for us to compete with anybody in the state,” Cedar Falls athletic director Troy Becker said of the performance center. “It benefits so many programs. From Project Lead the Way to robotics to band and athletics. … It will be an amazing addition for us.

“With the way the climate is in Iowa, it will provide the opportunity to continue to get better during a stretch of time when we’d normally be idle.”

The Performance Center is one of two components added to the $80 million-plus new high school being built north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive. The other is a community pool facility. Together, they would add an estimated expense of more than $25 million to the high school project. Neither were part of the original scope for the high school.

The proposed facility will be 47,000 square feet and was originally estimated to cost $7.5 million plus additional expenses for furnishings, equipment, fees and contingencies. That total had grown to $9 million by March. The multi-purpose performance center would include turf, track and hard surface courts.

When both the new pool facility and performance center were announced, officials with Cedar Falls Community Schools expected supporters to raise a significant amount of the funds to pay for the facilities.

With Scheels’ donation, $3.4 million has now been raised. Becker said fundraising efforts are nearing the critical $5 million mark. The pool facility has already hit its first benchmark, a much larger figure in the $10-15 million range.

“Hitting the first goal is a key part,” Becker said. “When we get to that mark we can get approval, put out bids and start building the structure, putting down the floor, putting up walls and a ceiling.”

The 38,500-square-foot pool facility is slated for the northeast side of the building. The performance center would be on the southeast side, a transitional space between a new outdoor stadium and the school.

The goal is to have both the swimming pool and performance center completed by the time the school opens in the fall of 2024.

For more information on the Tiger Performance Center and aquatics center, visit the Cedar Falls Athletics website at cfschools.org. Click on “schools” at the top and choose the high school from the drop-down menu. “Athletics” is one of the options that can be chosen on the left side of the screen.

