Saturday event invites educators to pledge that they will 'teach the truth' despite new law

McCabe will ask teachers to sign the pledge written by the Zinn Education Project: "We the undersigned educators will not be bullied. We will continue our commitment to develop critical thinking that supports students to better understand problems in our society, and to develop collective solutions to those problems. We are for truth-telling and uplifting the power of organizing and solidarity that move us toward a more just society."

Participants will read some reminiscences about experiences with segregation from members of the Black Hawk County chapter of the NAACP that appeared in a 2012 Courier story.

At the Black's Building, they will hear words from Willie Mae Wright, who talked about how Black people in the 1950s could work in the kitchen of its Tea Room but weren't allowed to eat there. At 215 E. Fourth St., they will hear words from Sharon Goodson about how in the early 1960s the drinking fountains at the back of the S.S. Kresge store were labelled "colored" and "white" – and she intentionally drank from the wrong one. At 212 E. Fourth St., they will hear words from Jim Day who recalled a Black East High School football teammate not being able to sit with him and other white students at a movie in the State Theater.