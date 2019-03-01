CEDAR FALLS — Extension of a statewide sales tax would ease the cost to Cedar Falls Community Schools’ property owners in building a possible new high school.
Superintendent Andy Pattee said Thursday that the bill extending the 1 percent sales tax for schools 20 more years would provide nearly $43 million in revenues for the construction project estimated at $112.81 million. The remaining $69.9 million expense would be covered through a bond issue repaid by boosting property taxes.
“Part of our high school planning is based on this moving forward at the Legislature,” Pattee said during an informational session on facility needs at the high school. About 50 people attended the event.
The district is looking at constructing a new building on a 50-acre site off West 27th Street purchased from the University of Northern Iowa two years ago. No action has been taken by the board at this point to set a voter referendum on funding the project.
Pattee laid out projections of growth for the district and the limits of space at the current high school, located at 1015 Division St. Student growth has totaled 19.94 percent during the past decade and 1,000 more are projected to be added during the next 10 years.
“Fifty-eight percent of our parking is off site,” he said, at the current high school. “If we look at adding onto our building, which we can do, we become over capacity in about 12 years.” And every acre acquired around the school would cost $1.5 million to buy and clear — quite a bit more than the $1.24 million spent for the entire UNI site.
Cedar Falls High School had 1,140 students enrolled in 10th through 12th grades this fall. A new school on the UNI site would be built for 1,400 students, with room for additions. Current projections indicate the existing school will be over capacity next fall.
Pattee said officials are looking at bond issue referendum in June or September with construction likely starting in 2021 if it’s approved by voters. The building process would take 34 to 36 months.
“So are you just going to max out the classrooms?” asked district resident Bridgette Kellum, before a new school is built.
Pattee said the district could add space through portable classrooms and turning any available areas into instructional space. That often means some teacher don’t have their own classroom. “You end up being a teacher on a cart,” he noted.
Brett Meyers, another resident, questioned if class sizes had really gotten significantly larger since he graduated from the school in 1988. Pattee explained that space needs had grown between college courses offered at the high school, classroom requirements for special needs students and other changes over the past 30 years.
Meyers was open to Pattee’s explanation.
“I think they did a good presentation here,” he said after the session. “I think they’re working hard to put some things together.”
Would he favor building a new school? “I guess I would probably be willing to support it if it was a good plan and a good location,” he said.
However, Meyers isn’t quite on board at this point with the UNI location.
“I guess I don’t necessarily agree with mixing high school with college (students),” he said. Officials contend the high schoolers wouldn’t have any more contact with college students than they do now.
He also voiced interest in finding a more centralized location, although Pattee pointed out westward growth now occurring will eventually mean the school won’t be on the city’s edge.
A link to information on the high school planning process can be found on the front page of the district’s website, cfschools.org.
