WATERLOO — The Board of Education is being asked to approve selling part of the former Logan Middle School site.
One bid was received from GBG, a limited liability corporation, for the 2.5 acre parcel on the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 63 and West Louise Street.
Plans submitted to the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission last week by Waterloo Community Schools showed a 10,000-square-foot “orthopedic clinic” with a future expansion of up to 10,000 square feet.
WATERLOO — The former Logan Middle School site may be turned into medical office buildings.
No other information on the buyer, purchase price or agreement was included in a board memo.
Superintendent Jane Lindaman negotiated with the buyer and will provide details at the board meeting.
The purchase does not include an existing parking lot to the west or green space to the south, which will be retained by the district.
In other business, the board will consider:
- Submitting a request to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for $1.11 million in modified allowable growth to provide 100 percent spending authority for actual 2017-18 limited English proficient program costs. The increased allowable growth will be funded by 2019-20 cash reserve levies.
- Approving the $61,800 purchase of the online student assessment platform EdifyAssess. The cloud-based platform can be used for anything from assessment done in individual classrooms to district-wide testing.
- Approving $7,700 in donations from the R.J. McElroy Trust for emergency fund money at Elk Run preschool, all 11 elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools. The money is used for discretionary purposes to meet student needs.
- Proclaiming Oct. 21-27 as Character Counts Week in district schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.