Safe, virtual commencement ceremonies for Waterloo grads

Caps and gowns will be distributed May 19 through curbside drop off, which will coincide with the pickup of school property including Chromebook computers with charger and case, internet hotspots or Mediacom modems; athletic equipment and uniforms, school-owned musical instruments, textbooks and WCC items.

The drop off and pickup is for seniors only, and no one will be allowed in the buildings.

Students with outstanding fines or fees will be contacted by the Waterloo Schools Business Office by May 19 with information about how to resolve the account.

Times for the May 19 curbside exchanges are divided alphabetically by last name.

East High — Traffic will enter the student parking lot adjacent to the athletic entrance off of Vine Street. All traffic will have one way in and one way out.

A-I — 8 a.m.–10 a.m.

J-R — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

S-Z — 1 p.m.–3 p.m.

West High — All traffic will enter at the Easton/Baltimore entrance and flow one way into the main front lot. Once the checkout is complete traffic would flow south to the Baltimore/Ridgeway exit.

A-I — 8 a.m.–10 a.m.