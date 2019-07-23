WATERLOO — Sacred Heart Catholic School closed its doors for the last time in May, but the longtime educational center will host a new group of students this fall.
Royal Legacy Christian Academy will move into the building at 620 W. Fifth St. after signing a lease Monday with Sacred Heart Church.
As Cedar Valley Catholic Schools made plans to close the 110-year-old Sacred Heart School a year ago, Royal Legacy organizers were planning for that school’s first year of operations. It opened last fall in Harvest Vineyard Church on the other end of downtown at 715 E. Fourth St.
With 28 students in two classrooms, space was already tight for the academy. One classroom was a kindergarten and first grade Spanish immersion program and the other classroom was a grade three through six English program. The school plans to add second grade to the Spanish immersion program this fall and seventh grade to the English program.
School founders Chassidi Martin and Kendall Helmer figured the limited space at Harvest Vineyard would just get tighter. But then they heard from a Sacred Heart committee looking for ways to use their building’s newly empty space.
“Sacred Heart contacted us and told us about their situation and wanted to know if we would be interested in the space,” said Helmer, who served as Royal Legacy’s Spanish teacher this past year.
“They just expressed a desire for the building not to be abandoned,” said Martin. “It just seemed like perfect timing for us to take possession of the space at this time.”
Royal Legacy had an “informal” arrangement with Harvest Vineyard, where Martin is on the pastoral staff, but the school will be paying monthly rent to Sacred Heart. “They’re being generous with the amount they’re requiring,” said Helmer.
Principal Amber Robinson noted “how grateful we are to Harvest, it was just a blessing” to use space at the church.
The three women walked through the building Friday with The Courier in advance of the lease signing. Royal Legacy will occupy the building’s main and second floors and make use of the gymnasium on the lower level. Spanish immersion classes and the principal’s office will be located on the main floor with English language classrooms and a library on the second floor.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are super excited to have a gym,” said Martin, noting indoor recess at Harvest Vineyard was confined to the church’s sanctuary. “It’s easier to dream about a sports team, a basketball team, someday (or) a volleyball team.”
In an interview last month, the Rev. Ken Stecher of Sacred Heart Church indicated a number of other renters would also use space in the building, which has another level that Royal Legacy isn’t utilizing.
The floors where the school will be include “lots of great space for our school to grow,” said Martin. Just as they plan this fall, the hope is to continue offering additional grade levels each year. However, the English program won’t extend to any lower grades.
“Our parents decided they wanted all their students on the immersion track,” said Robinson.
After the school year begins, they are also hoping to start a day care program. Three areas that served as a day care and preschool at Sacred Heart in the former convent section of the building have been identified for those classrooms. Additionally, they may offer a before- and after-school care program.
Currently, the administrators are trying to acquire day care equipment and seeking financial donors. Applications for English and Spanish teachers as well as volunteer art and physical education teachers are being accepted. Ideally, they said, there will be four classroom teachers, two for each program.
They are also enrolling students. The school charges tuition on a sliding scale, taking into account household income. “We want to be accessible and affordable, always Christ-centered in what we do,” said Martin.
Helmer said most of last year’s students are planning to return for the fall. “There are a few who won’t, one or two, we’ll retain most,” she noted.
As they prepare for the new year, Royal Legacy’s board and staff spend time gathering to pray together. They see the opportunity to move into the Sacred Heart building as an answer to their prayers.
“God wants us here,” said Helmer. “He’s moving in the hearts of people to make sure we remain here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.