Royal Legacy Christian Academy incentivizes reading while social distancing
0 comments

Royal Legacy Christian Academy incentivizes reading while social distancing

  • 0
090418bp-royal-legacy-first-day-3

Students exit a classroom on the first day of classes at the newly opened Royal Legacy Christian Academy in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO — Students at Royal Legacy Christian Academy are increasing their time reading while at home for their school’s “Read-a-Thon.”

Students are encouraged to set personal reading goals, including how much time per day they will read and/or how many books they will read. The read-a-thon is being promoted on various social media platforms, where supporters can leave personal messages of encouragement and also give a donation to the school on any student’s behalf.

Royal Legacy’s Read-a-Thon began on March 30 and will conclude on April 12. All students who participate will earn a free lunch at pizza ranch as a reward as well as gift cards to Dairy Queen.

To support students’ reading goal at Royal Legacy, patrons can visit fundly.com and type Royal Legacy in the search bar.

UPDATE: Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News