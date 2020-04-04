Royal Legacy Christian Academy incentivizes reading while social distancing

WATERLOO — Students at Royal Legacy Christian Academy are increasing their time reading while at home for their school’s “Read-a-Thon.”
Students are encouraged to set personal reading goals, including how much time per day they will read and/or how many books they will read. The read-a-thon is being promoted on various social media platforms, where supporters can leave personal messages of encouragement and also give a donation to the school on any student’s behalf.
Royal Legacy’s Read-a-Thon began on March 30 and will conclude on April 12. All students who participate will earn a free lunch at pizza ranch as a reward as well as gift cards to Dairy Queen.
To support students’ reading goal at Royal Legacy, patrons can visit fundly.com and type Royal Legacy in the search bar.
