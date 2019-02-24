Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS — A $263,300 roofing bid for Peet Junior High School will be considered Monday by the Board of Education.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St. The roofing bid was supposed to be approved at the Feb. 11 meeting, but it was cancelled due to weather concerns.

Service Roofing Co. of Waterloo was the lowest of four bidders on the project, which includes three sections of the school’s roof. Other bids ranged from $286,573 to $383,440.

The low bid came in more than $50,000 under the $314,000 estimate on the project.

Service Roofing’s base bid, for two of the roof sections, came to $233,000. The third section, a roof over a corridor, was bid as an alternate but is being recommended for approval, as well. Service Roofing bid $30,300 for the alternate.

In other business, the board will:

  • Approve substantial completion of kitchen equipment installation in its newest school. A $270,000 contract was awarded to Rapids Foodservice of Marion in February 2017 for the kitchen equipment at Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, which was then under construction. There had been change orders totaling $1,500, bringing total expenditures to $268,500.
  • Hear an update on a survey of the high school facilities.
