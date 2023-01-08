 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roof replacements to be focus of Cedar Falls school board hearing

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Heights Elementary and Holmes Junior High schools are slated to have parts of their roofs replaced in the summertime.

But first, the Board of Education will hold a 5:30 p.m. public hearing Monday at City Hall, 220 Clay St., on the projects estimated to cost $525,000. If members decide to move forward, they’re expected to consider awarding the construction contract on Feb. 13.

Cedar Falls council green lights 76-acre acquisition for industrial park

Portions of the roofs totaling 17,839 square feet at Cedar Heights and 5,522 square feet at Holmes would be replaced, according to board documents. An alternate proposal for Holmes would add another 3,726 square feet at an estimated cost of approximately $90,000.

The board documents indicate construction would begin in early June and wrap up by early August.

Tacoz California, a Mexican eatery in Cedar Falls, opened right before the start of 2023. Credit: Andy Milone

Additionally, the board will look into submitting an application for $1.02 million in modified supplemental funding to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for Cedar Falls Community Schools’ 2023-24 dropout/at-risk programs.

People are also reading…

That is a portion of the total estimated budget set at $1.51 million. Other components will include an estimated $150,761 remaining from the 2020-21 fiscal year and $341,005 from the district’s general fund, a 25% required match.

Drop-out prevention totaling $1.22 million includes alternative programs and the intervention center, academic supports, credit recovery, and the after-school Echoes program. At-risk funding totaling $149,268 would be for a school resource officer and student support services.

Cedar Falls police department makes progress on racial equity recommendations

The board also will:

  • Consider accepting a bid placed by H2I Group for new scoreboards at the future Cedar Falls Senior High School on West 27th Street for $334,900, which includes the base bid and an alternate, inside the new gymnasium and auxiliary gymnasium, and at the future stadium. The district has $350,000 budgeted for the enhancements.
  • Consider approving a change order that would result in a $203,326 deduction off the project cost for the future swimming facility on the grounds of the new high school.
  • Discuss with administration a Jan. 11 retreat and any legislative update.
Cedar Falls Schools academics logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

West High wins against Charles City.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News