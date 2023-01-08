Roof replacements to be focus of Cedar Falls school board hearing

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Heights Elementary and Holmes Junior High schools are slated to have parts of their roofs replaced in the summertime.

But first, the Board of Education will hold a 5:30 p.m. public hearing Monday at City Hall, 220 Clay St., on the projects estimated to cost $525,000. If members decide to move forward, they’re expected to consider awarding the construction contract on Feb. 13.

Portions of the roofs totaling 17,839 square feet at Cedar Heights and 5,522 square feet at Holmes would be replaced, according to board documents. An alternate proposal for Holmes would add another 3,726 square feet at an estimated cost of approximately $90,000.

The board documents indicate construction would begin in early June and wrap up by early August.

Additionally, the board will look into submitting an application for $1.02 million in modified supplemental funding to the state’s School Budget Review Committee for Cedar Falls Community Schools’ 2023-24 dropout/at-risk programs.

That is a portion of the total estimated budget set at $1.51 million. Other components will include an estimated $150,761 remaining from the 2020-21 fiscal year and $341,005 from the district’s general fund, a 25% required match.

Drop-out prevention totaling $1.22 million includes alternative programs and the intervention center, academic supports, credit recovery, and the after-school Echoes program. At-risk funding totaling $149,268 would be for a school resource officer and student support services.

The board also will:

Consider accepting a bid placed by H2I Group for new scoreboards at the future Cedar Falls Senior High School on West 27th Street for $334,900, which includes the base bid and an alternate, inside the new gymnasium and auxiliary gymnasium, and at the future stadium. The district has $350,000 budgeted for the enhancements.

Consider approving a change order that would result in a $203,326 deduction off the project cost for the future swimming facility on the grounds of the new high school.

Discuss with administration a Jan. 11 retreat and any legislative update.