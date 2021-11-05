Roof replacement approved for UNI's teaching, technology center

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will invest $4.9 million into structural improvements for the Innovative Teaching and Technology Center following approval of the project Thursday by the Board of Regents.

Michael Hager, the university's senior vice president for finance and operations, told the board's property and facilities committee Wednesday during the meeting at UNI that the work would primarily be to repair and strengthen the roof.

"There's some beautiful timber that supports the roof," he noted. "Those are still good. But the roof sitting on top of those timbers needs to be replaced."

Clay tiles will be replaced with a lighter clay tile roof system, fixing leaks that have emerged. A rubber membrane roof on another part of the building will be replaced, as well. Additionally, the building has water infiltration problems in the east exterior wall, which will also be repaired.

Board members approved the project and budget on their consent agenda without discussion. Construction is scheduled to begin in May with work completed by August 2023.

The 104,000-square-foot building was formerly known as the Women’s Gym or East Gym. According to a news release, it has served over the years as a library, classroom space, dance floor and even wartime barracks. It now holds digital design space, the departments of geography and computer science, university information technology offices, laboratory space for anthropology and Trio student support services.

It has been extensively renovated, work that was completed in 2006. Nearly 13,000 square feet of space was added, in part by building a floor over the former pool.

The news release noted that UNI has a long history of building preservation. It has spent tens of millions of dollars over the past two decades refurbishing facilities such as Lang, Sabin and Bartlett halls.

"One of our greatest assets are the stunning facilities that we’ve worked hard to bring into the 21st century," Hager said in the news release. "We’re pleased to be able to extend the life of this beautiful 118-year-old building, which is widely used by many across our campus."

The university has more than 90 buildings comprising over 4.7 million square feet of space on its 810-acre campus.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.