Roof replacement approved for UNI's teaching, technology center

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will invest $4.9 million into structural improvements for the Innovative Teaching and Technology Center following approval of the project Thursday by the Board of Regents.
Michael Hager, the university's senior vice president for finance and operations, told the board's property and facilities committee
Wednesday during the meeting at UNI that the work would primarily be to repair and strengthen the roof.
"There's some beautiful timber that supports the roof," he noted. "Those are still good. But the roof sitting on top of those timbers needs to be replaced."
Clay tiles will be replaced with a lighter clay tile roof system, fixing leaks that have emerged. A rubber membrane roof on another part of the building will be replaced, as well. Additionally, the building has water infiltration problems in the east exterior wall, which will also be repaired.
Board members approved the project and budget on their consent agenda without discussion. Construction is scheduled to begin in May with work completed by August 2023.
The 104,000-square-foot building was formerly known as the Women’s Gym or East Gym. According to a news release, it has served over the years as a library, classroom space, dance floor and even wartime barracks. It now holds digital design space, the departments of geography and computer science, university information technology offices, laboratory space for anthropology and Trio student support services.
Striking UAW Local 838 workers get hefty delivery from Quaker Oats, General Mills union members
Deere, UAW report differing communication about ‘last, best’ offer
Man arrested for putting hands down woman's pants at Cedar Falls bar
Waterloo makes history with majority-Black council, Hart wins 4th term as mayor
UAW members reject second Deere contract offer
Deere: Latest offer to UAW is 'last, best, and final offer'
Waterloo police arrest man suspected in majority of catalytic converter thefts
Waterloo man arrested for sexual abuse
Sires earns most votes in Cedar Falls mayoral race, will face off against Green in runoff
Waterloo police investigating two convenience store burglaries
Deere, UAW reach tentative agreement; ratification vote Tuesday
Authorities identify woman in Independence death
Morrissey calls for censure of Klein; Klein calls it 'last-minute political attack ad'
Column: Thank you, Cedar Valley, it's been a honor serving you
'Checker,' longtime Cedar Valley music educator and popular band leader, remembered
It has been extensively renovated, work that was completed in 2006. Nearly 13,000 square feet of space was added, in part by building a floor over the former pool.
Residents evacuated a Cedar Falls, Iowa, apartment building after a fire broke out Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
The news release noted that UNI has a long history of building preservation. It has spent tens of millions of dollars over the past two decades refurbishing facilities such as Lang, Sabin and Bartlett halls.
"One of our greatest assets are the stunning facilities that we’ve worked hard to bring into the 21st century," Hager said in the news release. "We’re pleased to be able to extend the life of this beautiful 118-year-old building, which is widely used by many across our campus."
The university has more than 90 buildings comprising over 4.7 million square feet of space on its 810-acre campus.
Photos: UNI football vs. Southern Illinois University, Oct. 30
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 10
Northern Iowa's Kyle Fourtenbar is knocked out of bounds after stepping into the endzone for the go ahead touchdown against Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 11
Northern Iowa's Kyle Fourtenbar celebrates in the end zone after scoring against Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 12
Northern Iowa's Kyle Fourtenbar and Deion McShane celebrate after Fourtenbar scores against Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 13
Northern Iowa's Kyle Fourtenbar and Sergio Morancy celebrate a third-quarer touchdown against Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UNI vs. SIU 1
Northern Iowa players celebrates after Caden Houghtelling (2) recovers a fumble from Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UNI vs. SIU 2
Northern Iowa's Caden Houghtelling goeto pick up a fumbled ball from Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UNI vs. SIU 3
Northern Iowa's Austin Evans wraps around Southern Illinois University's Avante Cox as he runs the ball on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UNI vs. SIU 4
Northern Iowa's Vance McShane runs the ball for yardage against Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UNI vs. SIU 5
Northern Iowa's Kyle Fourtenbary gets his legs knocked out from under him as he runs the ball against Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UNI vs. SIU 6
Northern Iowa's Sergio Morancy reacts after a long pass slips through his hands against Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UNI vs. SIU 7
Northern Iowa's Sam Schnee is unable to hold onto a long pass in the end zoneagainst Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall SIU 3
Southern Illinois University's Nic Baker makes a throw against University of Northern Iowa on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall SIU 2
Southern Illinois University's Avante Cox makes the long reception against University of Northern Iowa on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall SIU 1
Southern Illinois University's Justin Strong runs the ball for yardage against University of Northern Iowa on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall SIU 4
Southern Illinois University's Romeir Elliott carries the ball and avoids the tackle from University of Northern Iowa's Stefan Black on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 15
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 16
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 17
Northern Iowa's Isaiah Weston leaps high into the air for a first-quarter catch Saturday against Southern Illinois at the UNI-Dome.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 18
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 19
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 20
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 21
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 22
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 23
Northern Iowa players celebrate a huge play Saturday at the UNI-Dome against Southern Illinois.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 24
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 25
A gaggle of Northern Iowa defenders surround Southern Illinois' Romier Elliott during a run Saturday at the UNI-Dome.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 26
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 27
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 28
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 29
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CFBall UN1 vs. SIU 30
Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.