Rivers Hills School parking lot slated for replacement this summer

CEDAR FALLS — The parking lot at River Hills School will be replaced this summer.

Central Rivers Area Education Agency board of directors Wednesday adopted plans and specifications for the project, which has an estimated cost of $500,000. Bids will now be sought from contractors.

Mike Kalvig, Central Rivers’ chief financial officer, said all surfaces will be removed and replaced, including curb and gutter. The lot won’t be expanded in any way.

“We’re hoping to have that done this summer before school starts next year,” he noted. Officials will still have to work out some logistical issues related to staff and students during that time. “We do have summer school, a few less children than we serve during the year.”

In addition, the board approved a $669,398 bid to renovate the parking lot at the Marshalltown AEA office with CON-Struct, Inc. The Marshalltown company was the lowest of two bidders on the project. That work is also expected to be completed this summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.