 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rivers Hills School parking lot slated for replacement this summer

  • 0
100716-central-rivers-aea-logo

CEDAR FALLS — The parking lot at River Hills School will be replaced this summer.

Central Rivers Area Education Agency board of directors Wednesday adopted plans and specifications for the project, which has an estimated cost of $500,000. Bids will now be sought from contractors.

Mike Kalvig, Central Rivers’ chief financial officer, said all surfaces will be removed and replaced, including curb and gutter. The lot won’t be expanded in any way.

“We’re hoping to have that done this summer before school starts next year,” he noted. Officials will still have to work out some logistical issues related to staff and students during that time. “We do have summer school, a few less children than we serve during the year.”

In addition, the board approved a $669,398 bid to renovate the parking lot at the Marshalltown AEA office with CON-Struct, Inc. The Marshalltown company was the lowest of two bidders on the project. That work is also expected to be completed this summer.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

I cover local schools and higher education for The Courier, where I’ve been a reporter for the past two decades. I’m a Minnesota native and have previously worked for newspapers there and in Illinois.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News