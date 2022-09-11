Revenue purpose statements are the focus of BCLUW, Nashua-Plainfield school district votes

Revenue purpose statements are the focus of voter referendums Tuesday in the Nashua-Plainfield and BCLUW community school districts.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both concern how the statewide penny option sales tax for schools — whose district proceeds come from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) fund — is spent.

In 2019, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill extending the sales tax past its original 2030 end date through 2050.

Beaman Conrad Liscomb Union Whitten Schools and Nashua-Plainfield Schools both need voter approval of the statements before they choose how to expend further funds. A simple majority voting in favor is required for passage.

“It just gives the district maximum levels of flexibility to how they can use the SAVE penny sales tax funds,” said BCLUW Superintendent Ben Petty.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley: Republicans need "teamwork" to win the Senate U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley believes Republicans have good Senate candidates and will win the seats in November to control the chamber, despite questions about their midterm chances.

BCLUW Superintendent Ben Petty said most of the $540,000 annual revenue would go toward new buses and vans and updating its facilities.

The district expects to replace the lights at the high school’s baseball diamond, a project currently estimated at $300,000.

A second measure on Tuesday’s ballot will determine whether the district renews a portion of its physical plant and equipment levy. The PPEL allows for additional property tax funding over a period of 10 years. The district already has that in place, but the time period is coming to a close.

As a result, it will be up to district voters to decide on extension of the tax, which cannot exceed $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

Nashua-Plainfield which receives about $650,000 per year in SAVE dollars, according to state estimates, plans to continue spending the money in similar ways to past years.

“You don’t want to be encumbered to using it all on one thing,” Superintendent Todd Liechty pointed out. “You never know what surprises you are going to have.”

'Voter Ready Rally' planned Sunday at Brothaz Barber shop Brothaz Barber Shop and the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties are hosting…

But he’d like to use the funds to bond for the district’s new baseball and softball complex. It’s expected to be put out to bid in January and could cost about $3 million. The district also used the same funding source to bond against its new Husky Wellness Center when it was constructed.

Nashua-Plainfield would use the funds for other infrastructure, technology and transportation improvements. But he said new school buses and a middle school addition have been some of their priorities.