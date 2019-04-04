WATERLOO — Attendees at Cedar Valley Catholic Schools Ultimate Auction on Saturday will go into the fundraising event expecting to spend money.
But they’ll leave at the end of the evening with one free item: Monsignor Paul Steimel’s latest devotional booklet.
The 26-page “Opening Our Hearts to Jesus, Vol. 5” was published this week, just in time for the annual auction. It’s his eighth book of reflections and the fifth one in a smaller format. The books have been widely distributed in Waterloo’s Catholic community.
“I’ve got 5,400 books (printed) so far,” said Steimel, between all the editions.
Entries for the book were drawn from weekly Facebook posts by the retired priest, whose 92nd birthday was on Wednesday. He also records some of those writings for a YouTube channel.
“I have a sheet of paper on my kitchen table,” said Steimel, who writes down things he hears or his own ideas. “At the end of the week, I write an article.” Most of those, he added, don’t make into the eventual books.
He started publishing the books in 2008 at the suggestion of Barb Hart, a parishioner at St. Edwards Catholic Church. “She said, ‘Sit down and write some articles because the kids will read them,’” he recalled. For that initial printing, 30 hardcover books were sold at the 2008 Ultimate Auction for $500 each.
Now, rather than being used to raise money, they are given out at no cost. What keeps Steimel writing?
“They keep asking for it, so I ask the Lord, ‘If you want me to do this, give me something to say,’” he said. “I want to share the truth, it’s not made up.”
The 30th annual auction also coincides with the 60th anniversary of Columbus High School. “So, we’re having it for the first time at Columbus,” said Sarah Smith, CVCS director of advancement.
Tickets to the auction cost $50 and are available online at cvcatholic.org/auction. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with the program and dinner at 7 p.m. Along with the live auction, a silent auction is already underway that people can bid on even if they don’t attend the event.
Other events happening throughout the weekend include a 6 p.m. community mass at Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School Friday followed by a 7 p.m. alumni social at Your Pie. Breakfast at Columbus and tours of the school will be offered Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
