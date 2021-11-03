 Skip to main content
Results from school board elections across the Cedar Valley

Here are results from school board elections across the Cedar Valley. This story will be updated. 

Denver (Top 2 vote-getters)

  • *Scott Krebsbach 658
  • Ryan Wirtjes 654
  • Aaron Leuders 205
  • Write-in 29

Dike-New Hartford

  • At-large: *Christa Lotts 643, Write-in 9
  • Director District 1: Brett Badker 628, Write-in 9
  • Director District 3 (Top voter-getter): Ryan Peterson 455, Jenny Connolly 266

Dunkerton

  • Public Measure BM: To adopt a revenue purpose statement for the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund, or the 1% sales tax for schools – Yes 130, No 21
  • Director District 2: *Chad Wolfensperger 134, Write-in 3
  • Director District 3: *Lyle McIntosh 139, Write-in 1
  • Director District 4: *Dan Knebel 144, Write-in 2

Hudson (Top 3 vote-getters)

  • *Matt Sallee 320
  • *Brenda Klenk 316
  • Shannon Ingamells 285
  • Amy Thole 267
  • Write-in 6

Janesville (Top 2 vote-getters)

  • *Tracy Meyer 130
  • Scott Kipp 129
  • Kim Gienau 103
  • Write-in 8

Jesup (Top 3 vote-getters)

  • Christopher Jung 526
  • Dana Miller 507
  • Write-in 420

Union

  • At-large: Lindsay Pipho 470, Write-in 7
  • Director District 1: Write-in (no candidate filed) 113 
  • Director District 2: Maureen Hanson 443, Write-in 5

Waverly-Shell Rock

  • Director District 1: Charlene Wyatt Sauer 1,611, Write-in 349
  • Director District 4: Jessica J. Kettleson 1,76, Write-in 60

*incumbent

