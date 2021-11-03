Here are results from school board elections across the Cedar Valley. This story will be updated.
Denver (Top 2 vote-getters)
- *Scott Krebsbach 658
- Ryan Wirtjes 654
- Aaron Leuders 205
- Write-in 29
Dike-New Hartford
- At-large: *Christa Lotts 643, Write-in 9
- Director District 1: Brett Badker 628, Write-in 9
- Director District 3 (Top voter-getter): Ryan Peterson 455, Jenny Connolly 266
Dunkerton
- Public Measure BM: To adopt a revenue purpose statement for the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund, or the 1% sales tax for schools – Yes 130, No 21
- Director District 2: *Chad Wolfensperger 134, Write-in 3
- Director District 3: *Lyle McIntosh 139, Write-in 1
- Director District 4: *Dan Knebel 144, Write-in 2
Hudson (Top 3 vote-getters)
- *Matt Sallee 320
- *Brenda Klenk 316
- Shannon Ingamells 285
- Amy Thole 267
- Write-in 6
Janesville (Top 2 vote-getters)
- *Tracy Meyer 130
- Scott Kipp 129
- Kim Gienau 103
- Write-in 8
Jesup (Top 3 vote-getters)
- Christopher Jung 526
- Dana Miller 507
- Write-in 420
Union
- At-large: Lindsay Pipho 470, Write-in 7
- Director District 1: Write-in (no candidate filed) 113
- Director District 2: Maureen Hanson 443, Write-in 5
Waverly-Shell Rock
- Director District 1: Charlene Wyatt Sauer 1,611, Write-in 349
- Director District 4: Jessica J. Kettleson 1,76, Write-in 60
*incumbent