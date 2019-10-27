CEDAR FALLS — Business related to the recent sale of $10 million in revenue bonds will come before the Board of Education Monday.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.
The bonds, to be repaid with Cedar Falls Community Schools’ future 1% sales tax proceeds, will provide funds to begin designing a new high school. The project has an estimated cost of $112.9 million.
You have free articles remaining.
Earlier this month, the board approved selling the bonds to JP Morgan Chase Bank with a 1.9% interest rate. With interest, the amount the district will repay over 10 years totals $11.24 million.
A series of resolutions are expected to be approved by the board Monday. They will allow for appointing and approving a paying agent, bond registrar and transfer agent; authorizing the terms of issuance and securing payment of the bonds; and approving the tax exemption certificate.
In June, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ voters approved a $69.9 million bond issue to be repaid through an increase in property taxes. The $10 million is part of $43 million in sales tax funds that will also be dedicated to the project. Because the district already has a funding stream to repay those bonds, issuing them won’t result in any additional taxes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.