CEDAR FALLS — Business related to the recent sale of $10 million in revenue bonds will come before the Board of Education Monday.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 Clay St.

The bonds, to be repaid with Cedar Falls Community Schools’ future 1% sales tax proceeds, will provide funds to begin designing a new high school. The project has an estimated cost of $112.9 million.

Earlier this month, the board approved selling the bonds to JP Morgan Chase Bank with a 1.9% interest rate. With interest, the amount the district will repay over 10 years totals $11.24 million.

A series of resolutions are expected to be approved by the board Monday. They will allow for appointing and approving a paying agent, bond registrar and transfer agent; authorizing the terms of issuance and securing payment of the bonds; and approving the tax exemption certificate.

In June, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ voters approved a $69.9 million bond issue to be repaid through an increase in property taxes. The $10 million is part of $43 million in sales tax funds that will also be dedicated to the project. Because the district already has a funding stream to repay those bonds, issuing them won’t result in any additional taxes.

