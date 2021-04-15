Resignation will leave an opening on the Cedar Falls school board next month

She also thanked the voters “for your faith in me” as a board member. “During my tenure, I’ve been surrounded by mentors and colleagues from this and past boards who have brought and continue to bring insightful and thoughtful leadership to the work of public education,” said Wohlpart.

Under Iowa code, Hassman said, the board must appoint someone to replace her, “but that replacement will only serve until the election occurs in the fall.”

“Sasha’s term was scheduled to be up with this election cycle in November,” said Pattee. “So, this is a short-term appointment. Iowa code does dictate that we do appoint, which will be for about a five-month period until the next election.”

Her date of resignation is 177 days before the Nov. 2 school board election. Because it is less than 180 days, Iowa code doesn’t give residents the option of petitioning the board for a special election to fill the position.

“Certainly, it is the preference of the board that (the appointed person) would be someone who is not looking for re-election in the fall,” said Hassman. “That is a decision the board will be making in May.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.