Resignation will leave an opening on the Cedar Falls school board next month

CEDAR FALLS — A seat on the Board of Education will become vacant next month after Sasha Wohlpart steps down.
Wohlpart submitted her resignation this week “with a heavy heart” as she and her husband prepare to leave for Ellensburg, Wash., where he will become president of Central Washington University in June. The board accepted the resignation, which will be effective after the May 10 meeting.
Currently, Wohlpart’s husband, Jim, is the University of Northern Iowa’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.
“Central Washington University is getting two tremendous people, one of which we know extremely well as a school board,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee.
Board president Jeff Hassman said Wohlpart’s perspectives and insightful questions have “improved us as a board and improved us as a school district.”
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Cedar Falls Community School District alongside all of you,” said Wohlpart, “as we have aspired to our mission of educating each student to be a life-long learner and a caring and responsible citizen.
“It has been truly inspirational to witness the dedication of teachers, staff, students, and a superintendent who have been willing and eager to adapt, stretch, and imagine a future where this mission is fully realized.”
She also thanked the voters “for your faith in me” as a board member. “During my tenure, I’ve been surrounded by mentors and colleagues from this and past boards who have brought and continue to bring insightful and thoughtful leadership to the work of public education,” said Wohlpart.
Under Iowa code, Hassman said, the board must appoint someone to replace her, “but that replacement will only serve until the election occurs in the fall.”
“Sasha’s term was scheduled to be up with this election cycle in November,” said Pattee. “So, this is a short-term appointment. Iowa code does dictate that we do appoint, which will be for about a five-month period until the next election.”
Her date of resignation is 177 days before the Nov. 2 school board election. Because it is less than 180 days, Iowa code doesn’t give residents the option of petitioning the board for a special election to fill the position.
“Certainly, it is the preference of the board that (the appointed person) would be someone who is not looking for re-election in the fall,” said Hassman. “That is a decision the board will be making in May.”