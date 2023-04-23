CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will see 3.3% increases for its residential hall rooms and meal plans in 2023-24.

The Board of Regents approved the rate increases Thursday without discussion following two consecutive years of no increases and a 2% increase for the current year.

The 3.3% hike encompasses a 4% increase to room rates and a 2.5% increase to meal plans.

The proposed increases to the academic year rates impact all traditional double rooms with no air conditioning and the all-access meal plan with a certain number of dining dollars available.

According to meeting documents, traditional “double” halls include Bender, Dancer, Hagemann, Lawther, Noehren, Rider and Shull. Students who live in the halls are required to purchase a meal plan. The annual cost will rise from $4,793 to $4,984. Other higher-end options will range between $5,250 and $7,164 during the next school year.

The 4% hikes also impacted Roth Hall, Panther Village and Jennings Apartments where meal plans are encouraged by the university.

The all-access meal plan will increase from $4,550 to $4,664. The Block 220 (220 meals, 200 dining dollars) will be new for Fall 2023 at $4,398. Apartment and off-campus meal passes will see 2.5% increases, as well.

The university recently proposed the new Block 220 meal plan based on student feedback that indicated a desire for another cheaper option that still ensures they have an adequate number of meals per week in the dining centers.

The university’s rate changes follow 2020 when the university implemented the Live 2 Succeed program to encourage new students to commit to living on campus for two years, meeting documents state. The program emphasizes the value of living on campus for students’ first two years relative to academic performance, retention, and completion.

All new students who agree to live on campus for two years through the Live 2 Succeed program will qualify for a financial incentive – a $1,000 scholarship, up from $500 – the following academic year.

Research shows students living on campus are more likely to stay in college, earn a higher grade point average, and experience a greater degree of satisfaction with their overall college experience, meeting documents said.

Residence systems and dining services are self-supporting operations and do not receive state-appropriated funds for operations or capital improvements.

The universities provide many different room and board options to students with varying rates based upon the style of accommodation (standard room, suite, apartment, etc.) and amenities (air-conditioning, private bathrooms, kitchen, etc.).

Five-year occupancy projections (fiscal years 2024 through 2028) form the basis for residence system financial forecasts and include current and projected capacity and occupancy demand for residence halls and apartments.

At UNI, actual occupancy is at 2,896 students, or 80.6% of capacity, in the current fiscal year, down from 3,026 students in 2022 and 2,953 in 2021. Forecasts show a slight increase to 2,915 students and then occupancy is expected to remain relatively flat until fiscal year 2028 at 2,955, according to meeting documents.

Capital projects in the five-year-plan include roof replacements, network/wireless upgrades, mechanical updates, and on-going building improvements. Existing reserves will be used to fund the improvement projects with no new bonding planned the next five years.

The fiscal year 2024 budgets were developed considering the expected number of occupants, purchased meal plans, estimated operating cost increases, projected infrastructure improvements, and the debt service requirements of the systems.

UNI shows gross revenue estimated at $29.99 million in the current year and $30.25 million projected in the preliminary fiscal year 2024 budget, meeting documents show.

Operational expenditures are at $23.21 million, higher than the budgeted $22.72 million. Debt service (and mandated transfers) are at $5.32 million. Net revenue equates to $1.46 million.

