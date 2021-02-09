Republicans in Iowa House, Senate, advance K-12 funding bills

“Are you willing to punish my kids?” said Crystal Loving, a Des Moines parent, who held up a photo of her two children to Senate Education subcommittee members.

“The current bill is cruel and targeted, and I can’t fathom why anyone would propose to do this,” she noted. “Do the right thing. Find revenge on adult decision-makers another way.”

Likewise, Shelley Skuster, a Windsor Heights parent, showed subcommittee members a photo of her four children, telling the panel, “I would never teach them to manage conflict the way that this bill proposes. I understand that there are many adults who are upset with decision-makers at DMPS. There is a time and a place for disagreements and it should not come at the expense of my children and their education. It is cruel to not offer equitable funding for students at DMPS and it is childish.”

However, Sinclair challenged the criticism leveled against Senate Study Bill 1159, which passed the Senate Education Committee by a 10-5 party-line vote and the Senate Appropriations Committee by a 13-8 party-line margin with expectations it will see floor debate by the full Senate on Tuesday afternoon.

“This bill is not about revenge,” Sinclair noted.