Renovation, expansion of Central Middle School and career center to come before Waterloo board

WATERLOO — Plans to renovate Central Middle School and expand the Waterloo Career Center could move forward Monday.

The Board of Education will consider approving the projects and seeking construction bids following a public hearing during its meeting.

The board meets at 5 p.m. in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St. A face mask and social distancing will be required for those attending in person. To speak during the public comment portion, register with Pam Arndorfer at arndorferp@waterlooschools.org or (319) 433-1874 no later than 3 p.m. Monday.

Construction of a 60,000-square-foot expansion of the career center is being proposed by Waterloo Community Schools’ facilities committee, according to a board memo. It would be finished by the fall of 2022 and temporarily house Central students as academic and administrative portions of the middle school are completely renovated. Other areas of the building will have minor upgrades.

Central, at 1350 Katoski Drive, and the career center, at 1348 Katoski Drive, are two parts of the same building.

