FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University’s Hall of Fame Weekend festivities will include a pregame concert featuring Nashville recording artist Eric Chesser on Saturday. All Peacock fans are invited to attend the free concert in the tailgate area just northwest of Harms-Eischeid Stadium at UIU’s Fayette Campus.
Chesser began writing music as a teenager growing up in Plainfield, Ill. His style of contemporary and traditional country music reflects his confident but humble persona, and the songs are inspired by his life experiences. Chesser and his band are scheduled to perform in the Peacock tailgate area at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The 2018 UIU Hall of Fame inductees include Stu Engen, former UIU basketball coach who led the Peacocks to Iowa Conference titles in 1994, ‘96 and ‘99; Ryan Philips ‘07, ‘11, UIU’s first NCAA Division II wrestling champion in 2007; and Gary Weber ‘82, standout wrestling coach who accumulated 446 victories at Plainfield and Clear Lake high schools in Iowa.
The trio will be inducted into the UIU Athletics Hall of Fame during the Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday and recognized at halftime of the Peacock football game against Winona State University on Saturday. All educators will be admitted free to the football game in honor of Educator Appreciation Day. Kickoff is slated for 6:05 p.m. Tickets to the Hall of Fame Banquet and football game can be purchased at www.peacocktickets.com.
Translator will speak at Wartburg
WAVERLY — Aron Aji, director of MFA in Literary Translation at the University of Iowa, will be the featured speaker Sept. 18 at the annual Michaelson, Briner & Kildahl Literary Symposium at Wartburg College.
Aji will speak on “Found in Translation: Listening to the World’s Voices” at 11:30 a.m. in McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center.
A native of Turkey, he has translated works by Bilge Karasu, Murathan Mungan, Elif Shafak, Latife Tekin and other Turkish writers, including three book-length works by Karasu: “Death in Troy”; “The Garden of Departed Cats” (2004 National Translation Award); and “A Long Day’s Evening” (NEA Literature Fellowship, and short-listed for the 2013 PEN Translation Prize). He also edited “Milan Kundera and the Art of Fiction.”
The symposium is presented by the Harry and Polly Slife Professorship in Humanities and co-sponsored by Vogel Library, the Wartburg Scholars Program and the Franklin I. and Irene Saemann Chair in World Communities. The event is free and open to the public.
Luther weekend
Sept. 21-23
DECORAH — Luther College families, students and community members are invited to enjoy a variety of concerts, athletic events, hikes and meals together throughout Family Weekend Sept. 21-23.
On Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m., Luther junior Ashalul Aden, recent recipient of the Rising Star Award from Interfaith Youth Core, speaks in the chapel. In the evening at 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Series features Spanish bagpiper Christina Pato and her quartet, fusing the styles of Latin, jazz, pop and contemporary music. Families will receive by email a promo code to purchase discounted tickets at http://www.tickets.luther.edu, or via the Ticket Office at (563) 387-1357 or tickets@luther.edu.Tickets are $26 for adults, $24 for seniors 65+, and $15 for youth ages 4-18.
On Setp. 22, families may attend the Pancake Feed at St. Benedict’s Parish Hall in Decorah, a fundraiser for Luther’s Habitat for Humanity spring break service trip. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12 and no charge for children under 5. People looking to enjoy a nature hike may gather in front of the Dahl Centennial Union at 9 a.m. Saturday for a walk through Luther’s woodlands and prairies. The Vesterheim Museum in downtown Decorah is also open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. showcasing live demonstrations and the new exhibit “Christian Midjo: Choose Your Own Artventure.” Canoe and kayak trips on the Upper Iowa River at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. are currently full, but interested parties may add their names to a short waiting list for the morning trip: https://www.luther.edu/recservices/outdoor-recreation/fallevents/.
Surplus sale set for Friday
WAVERLY — Wartburg College will be selling its surplus assets at a cash and carry sale set for Friday, 9 a.m. to noon.
Sale locations will be Windy Acres, on the corner of 12th Street NW and Seventh Avenue NW, and Players Theater, off the roundabout at Wartburg Boulevard. Items for sale will include desks, chairs, shelves, garbage cans and more. Items must be removed from the sale location before the sale concludes.
Following the cash and carry sale, some reserved items and the remaining inventory will be sold through Public Surplus, a government surplus auction system. Those items can be found at http://www.wartburg.edu/surplus/. All Public Surplus terms and conditions will apply.
For more information about the sale, contact Todd Parsons at 352-8367 or todd.parsons@wartburg.edu.
